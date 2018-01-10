WATCH: Christine Jardine on the problems Universal Credit is causing for renters

Yesterday, a Westminster Hall debate took place, led by Liberal Democrat MP Stephen Lloyd. He aimed to highlight the effect of universal credit on the private rented sector. Simply, landlords aren’t loving the prospect of not getting their rent money, so they are simply saying they won’t rent to anyone on benefits.
This is going to create a massive problem as people find they can’t find somewhere to live.
Here’s Christine Jardine speaking in the debate:
Added to the cost of renting privately, this will encourage further homelessness.