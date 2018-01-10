The Voice

WATCH: Christine Jardine on the problems Universal Credit is causing for renters

By | Wed 10th January 2018 - 8:52 am

Yesterday, a Westminster Hall debate took place, led by Liberal Democrat MP Stephen Lloyd. He aimed to highlight the effect of universal credit on the private rented sector. Simply, landlords aren’t loving the prospect of not getting their rent money, so they are simply saying they won’t rent to anyone on benefits.

This is going to create a massive problem as people find they can’t find somewhere to live.

Here’s Christine Jardine speaking in the debate:

One Comment

  • Helen Dudden 10th Jan '18 - 10:48am

    Added to the cost of renting privately, this will encourage further homelessness.

