Former Telegraph journalist Tim Walker joins Lib Dems

Wed 10th January 2018 - 10:55 am

We have another new member!

Tim spent 10 years till 2014, editing the Telegraph’s diary column and wrote diaries for the Mirror during the last two elections.

He has previously spoken of his concern that right wing newspaper owners are no longer allowing opposing view on their papers.

He said: “Newspapers who were traditionally quite tolerant and allowed opposing views aren’t allowing it now. It means the journalism can seem quite boring predictable.

“Papers like the Telegraph and the Mail had a great tradition of allowing opposing views and that just isn’t happening.

4 Comments

  • LibDemer 10th Jan '18 - 11:12am

    Welcome to the party Tim !!!

  • Paul D B 10th Jan '18 - 11:37am

    Welcome to our family, Tim.

  • Manfarang 10th Jan '18 - 12:08pm

    Basic civil and human rights are being watered down by the present government.

  • William Fowler 10th Jan '18 - 12:57pm

    The reality is that UK based commissions and ombudsmen are generally regarded with contempt by gov depts, councils and industries whereas if you mention the equivalent european depts they tend to suddenly take notice and do what they are supposed to do. The political class just drop names to get things rectified so have no idea how Joe Bloggs is treated.

    Sad that such a good newspaper as the Telegraph is now being constrained in what it prints.

