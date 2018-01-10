Former Telegraph journalist Tim Walker joins Lib Dems

We have another new member!

I love this country because all my life it’s allowed me to be me – to think what I want, feel what I want and say what I want. Brexit means we can no longer take basic freedoms for granted. @LibDems are the only mainstream party that opposes it. I’ve joined. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) January 9, 2018

Tim spent 10 years till 2014, editing the Telegraph’s diary column and wrote diaries for the Mirror during the last two elections.

He has previously spoken of his concern that right wing newspaper owners are no longer allowing opposing view on their papers.

He said: “Newspapers who were traditionally quite tolerant and allowed opposing views aren’t allowing it now. It means the journalism can seem quite boring predictable.

“Papers like the Telegraph and the Mail had a great tradition of allowing opposing views and that just isn’t happening.