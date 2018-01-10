LibLink: Robin Teverson: We should clean up our own mess, not export it to China

Lib Dem Peer Robin Teverson has written for Politics Home about the effect of China’s ban on the importation of low grade waste should be a wake up call for us to sort out how we deal with this problem.

China’s import ban, at a stroke, destroys the business model of the UK waste industry, together with its supply chain. The knock-on effects are huge, impacting local authorities and business.

But the UK has been slow to react. Defra is working overtime on Brexit agricultural and fisheries reform, producing a two-years late 25-year environmental plan, getting thousands of EU environmental laws onto the post-Brexit UK statute book. Michael Gove, no less, admitted to the Environmental Audit Committee that he had been taken unawares.

Lack of progress in waste policy, especially in England, has been a contentious issue for some time, not least with a frustrated waste industry. Scotland and Wales have been more ambitious in finding solutions for the future. That lack of focus, in England especially, is no longer an option.

The challenge is both short and long term, and the short term is the problem.

There are no alternative foreign recipients of scale. There is not the capacity to recycle this quantity of product domestically, and the stock piles are already rising. Stored waste is a serious fire hazard. Stop gap measures will be more incineration via waste to energy plants, or a return to landfill. But landfill is environmentally damaging, and waste to energy capacity is limited.

Long term solutions are obvious: a sea-change reduction in plastic packaging, recycling collection rules that everybody can understand – reducing levels of waste contamination, greater re-use of bottles through deposit schemes. The plastic bag revolution shows that consumer habits can rapidly change.