Thousands of Ukrainian refugees left in limbo

We have all been shocked (though perhaps not surprised) to learn of the bureaucratic processes that have faced Ukrainian refugees who want to come to the UK.

New statistics on the Homes for Ukraine scheme reveal that fewer that 10% of applicants have been granted a visa. That actual figures are 2,700 visa issued against 28,300 applications under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

Alistair Carmichael, our Home Affairs spokesperson said:

More than 150,000 families are offering to welcome refugees into their homes, but the Conservatives are offering only red tape and delays. Their response has been appallingly slow and chaotic, leaving thousands of Ukrainians in limbo trying to get a visa. Ministers need to work harder and faster to match the compassion shown by the British public. Ukrainian refugees should be allowed to come to the UK now, without first having to apply for a visa. And the Government should set up a fast, ambitious resettlement scheme, working with refugee agencies to bring Ukrainians directly to the UK.

The media are united in their outrage.

The Guardian: ‘False hope’: refugee charity attacks UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme

The Independent: ‘Woeful’ 2,700 visas granted under new Ukrainian refugee sponsorship scheme

