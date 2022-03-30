Mary Reid

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees left in limbo

By | Wed 30th March 2022 - 5:52 pm

We have all been shocked (though perhaps not surprised) to learn of the bureaucratic processes that have faced Ukrainian refugees who want to come to the UK.

New statistics on the Homes for Ukraine scheme reveal that fewer that 10% of applicants have been granted a visa. That actual figures are 2,700 visa issued against 28,300 applications under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

Alistair Carmichael, our Home Affairs spokesperson said:

More than 150,000 families are offering to welcome refugees into their homes, but the Conservatives are offering only red tape and delays. Their response has been appallingly slow and chaotic, leaving thousands of Ukrainians in limbo trying to get a visa.

Ministers need to work harder and faster to match the compassion shown by the British public.

Ukrainian refugees should be allowed to come to the UK now, without first having to apply for a visa. And the Government should set up a fast, ambitious resettlement scheme, working with refugee agencies to bring Ukrainians directly to the UK.

The media are united in their outrage.

The Guardian: ‘False hope’: refugee charity attacks UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme

The Independent: ‘Woeful’ 2,700 visas granted under new Ukrainian refugee sponsorship scheme

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Tony Vickers
    Mary Regnier-Wilson & Stephen Robinson imply that I and my generation are NIMBYs, which I rather resent. Conference policy motions should be about policy. ...
  • David
    Well done Vera. Whilst the data might be good to understand fully the number of women women murdered by men is the tip of a nasty iceburg. It is the extreme en...
  • Jeff
    John McHugo 30th Mar '22 - 10:50am: Unfortunately Israel’s purported annexation of the Golan Heights presented a clear precedent for Vladimir Putin...
  • Helen Dudden
    For some time I have written on the problems of accessible housing. Accessible homes, the few that get built can be in not accessible area's. Habinteg Housin...
  • Helen Dudden0
    I have a problem, with the lack of truth on the subject of gang rapes on both under age girls and adult women. No woman should have to endure that treatment, ...