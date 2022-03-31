Christine Jardine calls for planning changes to protect women

Christine Jardine is to bring forward a bill in the Commons which would make it a legal requirement for women’s safety to be published as a condition of planning approval for major developments.

An assessment of the impact on women’s safety would need to be published as a condition of planning approval for major developments.

She said:

We need to go back to basics and take the necessary steps to protect women. For far too long women have been excluded from the process. This Bill would provide women with the foundations they need to have more agency and feel less vulnerable in their daily lives. Urban planning must take into consideration the issue of women’s safety. Such issues as well-lit and open areas are paramount to designing spaces without a gender bias. This is all about enabling women to plan and go about their lives with safety and security. Women should be confident in knowing that their concerns have been considered so that they feel safer in living their lives. I hope the Government will support this Bill and support this campaign to future proof women’s safety.

