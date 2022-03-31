NewsHound

Christine Jardine calls for planning changes to protect women

By | Thu 31st March 2022 - 1:02 pm

Christine Jardine is to bring forward a bill in the Commons which would make it a legal requirement for women’s safety to be published as a condition of planning approval for major developments.

An assessment of the impact on women’s safety would need to be published as a condition of planning approval for major developments.

She said:

We need to go back to basics and take the necessary steps to protect women. For far too long women have been excluded from the process.

This Bill would provide women with the foundations they need to have more agency and feel less vulnerable in their daily lives.

Urban planning must take into consideration the issue of women’s safety.  Such issues as well-lit and open areas are paramount to designing spaces without a gender bias.

This is all about enabling women to plan and go about their lives with safety and security. Women should be confident in knowing that their concerns have been considered so that they feel safer in living their lives.

I hope the Government will support this Bill and support this campaign to future proof women’s safety.

  • Andrew Tampion 31st Mar '22 - 3:28pm

    If an assessment of safety is to be a condition of planning approval why limit it to women only? Why not cover everybody: women, trans people, non-binary people and men?

  • Brad Barrows 31st Mar '22 - 4:11pm

    The suggestion that well-lit roads need to be provided to keep women safe from attack is very dangerous – it shifts the blame from the unacceptable actions of the attacker to the issue of whether adequate lighting was provided. This is a very short step from blaming women who get attacked if they could have taken a well-lit route but chose to take a less well lit route.

  • Cassie 31st Mar '22 - 4:58pm

    Quibbling over wording, guys? If it’s safe for women, it’s safe for others as well. And I’d rather have well-lit routes than ‘dark ones because that might shift blame’.

    A big issue in urban design isn’t so much lighting, by the way, as dead space. Eg, to get from a train station to a bus station, having to walk through streets that are deserted when shops/offices are shut, or there are no buildings at all.

  • Brad Barrows 31st Mar '22 - 5:54pm

    @Tony Vickers
    Christine Jardine may represent a Scottish constituency but as planning is a devolved issue, any legislation she is proposing in the House of Commons will not affect Scotland. I would have thought that Christine Jardine would have known this and would have therefore researched planning laws in England before making any suggestions for change. From what you say, perhaps she didn’t.

