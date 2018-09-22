Tim Farron writes: Corbyn is handing the incompetent Tories the next election

The guilty pleasure of my political life is the years I spent involved in student politics. Back in the late 80s and early 90s, I attended no fewer than 10 conferences of the National Union of Students – as a result I accidentally became a connoisseur of the various factions of theLabour party. Even as a Liberal, if one spends much time in student politics you are bound to make friends with folks in Labour. To me, Labour is like a fascinating enemy country. We are at conflict with them, but I am somehow fond of their natives and traditions.
Those who today are running Her Majesty’s Opposition, were – back then- selling newspapers outside the Student Union building. Who’d have thought it?
I don’t know Jeremy Corbyn very well but quite like him on a personal level having had the occasional chat over the years. WhenLabour were in power, he was always in the Lib Dem lobby…
Jeremy and his former newspaper selling mates have a problem. They don’t know how to talk to people who aren’t already converted. Jeremy Corbyn has a 40 year history of talking only to friendly audiences on left-leaning causes. He speaks in favour of Palestine to pro-Palestine meetings, speaking up for Irish Republicanism to pro-Republican audiences, promotes unilateral nuclear disarmament to crowds who already agree with him.
The Labour leader is a master of preaching to the converted. I’m not sure how principled this is, but it is neither brave nor wise. If all you do is to go with the grain of the earnest and like-minded people around you, you will ruffle no feathers, win no converts and never get to test the effectiveness of your arguments.
The Tories used elements of Jeremy’s back story against him in the 2017 election, but like so much in that election, they missed their mark. If you are younger than 45, then Greenham Common and the IRA mean very little to you. The former newspaper sellers now seem to think that those kind of attacks have been fully neutralised. They are wrong.
The Tories won’t be so stupid again. They will use Jeremy Corbyn’s record against him, but this time they will be much more savvy. The focus on the Labour leader’s anti-Semitic links are,frankly, deserved and they are a foretaste of what it likely to come.
Meanwhile, we have the most divided and incompetent Government of any kind in living memory, and yet I reckon they will win the next election. They will win because of Jeremy Corbyn. If you knock on doors as much as I do, you know that Corbyn is much loved by some but anathema to many more. He is a person who inspires negative and positive passions. Despite feeling that the Conservatives are a disaster, the fear of Corbyn will be enough to frighten millions of people into the Tory fold. Last time, no one expected Labour to win – a Tory landslide was deemed to be an inevitability – and so I suspect that many who voted Labour were able to indulge their consciences without having to worry about the possibility of Corbyn entering Number 10.
His party got five times more votes than mine did though. Corbyn’s achievement in 2017 is actually impressive, he managed to connect with a section of voters in ways I never did or could, he deserves credit for that.
But I am confident that this won’t be the case next time. Perversely, the fact that it now seems plausible for Labour to win, is the chief reason why the Tories will.
Indeed, as the embattled Prime Minister manages to make a dreadful situation worse over her botching of Brexit, she still has one killer argument that fends off her opponents in the Conservative Party: the prospect of a Corbyn premiership. The threadbare unity of the Tories exists only because of the effectiveness of the Corbyn bogeyman. I predict that he is a bogeyman who will not just prolong Mrs May’s premiership,but will serve as the factor leading to a Tory majority at the next general election. It will be a bitter pill for Corbyn’s supporters to swallow, but their leader is the last best hope of a Tory government that – in any other circumstances – would be heading for a 1997-style annihilation and exile.
My heartfelt message to Labour members gathering in Liverpool is this: maybe you are ambivalent about Brexit, maybe you can’t get excited about a final say on the deal. But you surely do care about stopping the Tories dividing and wrecking our country? Assuming that you do, you need to know that if you cling onto Corbyn, you will have put the Tories in Government for a generation.
I’d love you to jump ship and join the Liberal Democrats. I’d be happy if you left to form a new party with whom we would work closely. But for the sake of the country, I would settle for you simply reclaiming your party from a leader who is handing the Tories victory on a plate.
* Tim Farron is Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Refugees and MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale.
Tim Farron is entirely right. I would go further. In my 30 years as a councillor, labour councillors were generally the most difficult to get along with. Tories were generally pleasant, provided they got their own way, which, in Lincolnshire, was usually the case, and, more recently, most UKIP councillors, at least those with whom you could engage in meaningful conversation, seemed to be fully paid up members of the human race (provided you didn’t mention immigration). And the Independents? They were basically in it for themselves.
But, before Paul Walter accuses me of digression, let me offer a word of warning. Jeremy Corbyn might be in charge at the moment; but who is not to say that, given the kind of people joining Labour in droves, there might be an equally misguided soul waiting in the wings to take over. The parallel with 1983 is worth remembering and that “longest suicide note in history”. The trouble is, as the Liberal/SDP Alliance found out then, under FPTP, a vote of around 25% is no guarantor of a massive number of parliamentary seats. Back then, boosted by the Falklands victory and increasing revenues from North Sea oil, Thatcher was able to soldier on unimpeded with her destruction of a great deal of British industry. The big difference today is that Trades Union militancy is something you only read about in history books (and long may that be the case) and, secondly, we have the Brexit cliff to negotiate. Oh, and, unless we haven’t noticed, we appear, as far as England is concerned, to be back to binary, two party politics.
I agree with Tim.
It was exactly this kind of fear that the Conservatives were able to exploit in 2015 (“Red Ed” in the SNP’s pocket) that mobilised the “anyone but them” voter to vote Conservative – often, sadly, in LD / Tory marginals.
But, I’m wary of arguments from others suggesting appeasement of the “opposite” side. This should not be seen as an excuse to water down policy so as not to threaten anyone.
What Labour’s leadership is doing is actively sowing divisions, and creating an Us & Them mindset (even the Slogan: “Not The Few” – It’s funny how populous the “Few” camp is!).
What the Liberal Democrats should do is remain open as a party, but aim for uniquely, unashamedly, Liberal policy.
We *can* convince those beyond our base, that… “the future is bright, the future is Orange” (ahem) – but we should do it honestly, without compromising ourselves.
I’m surprised (but not too much) that, in the entirety of this article, Tim never once mentioned Corbyn’s policies; just him personally.
The real reason Corbyn/Labour came so close to removing the Tories was that ‘Corbyn the Man’ was given airtime by the media and, instead of a Stalinist bogeyman the country saw a person passionate in his beliefs rather than a robotic PM who came across as believing in nothing/anything; whether, or not, you agree with his policies is a separate issue.
A major reason that Corbyn/Labour didn’t win was because of those within his own party who would not support him ( Blair, Mandleson, Cooper, Umunna, Hodge, Smith, et al). Those who would, like many here, rather see any Tory government than one led by Corbyn.
In the three years since Corbyn became leader of the opposition he has survived more ‘Doom Scenarios’ than corporal Jones and, as for the ‘ruffle no feathers, win no converts and never get to test the effectiveness of your arguments’, bit???.
BTW, the Tory smear machine doesn’t do ‘savvy’.
Try to split Labour next year. Our job right now is to STOP BREXIT. That involves pilling pressure on Labour to save the country, not to make them fall apart. If anything your attack on Corbyn will likely only generate greater loyalty among Labour members.
Tim start looking at how divided and wrong footed your own part That the Lib Dems would welcome the right wing Labour rebels into open arms is very telling.
We spend too much time worrying about our Constitution, other party leaders, and being pedantic over minutia. Let us just champion ourselves, what we do, what we have to say about the big issues of the day, ensure the public hears about us and how we convince people about ourselves. People generally will make their mind up about the other parties without our “guidance”.
All very true.
At our first campaign meeting before the last General Election I caused mirth in the room when I said Labour might run the Tories close. The Tory spin machine made Jeremy Corbyn look like the anti-Christ before the last General Election but once he started to be seen without the lens of the right-wing press the perceptions changed.
The Tories are now starting the lies that it is all the EU’s fault that the Brexit negotiations are breaking down – without mentioning, of course, that No Deal will automatically force a hard border in the island of Ireland – one of the red lines.
They will then frighten people with the spectre of Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister to keep their supporters in line.
I don’t know how we change the position we are in. Perhaps the reason we aren’t moving in the polls is due to the polarisation of left and right and people are afraid a vote for us will let the other lot in.
The connection with the voters is key. We seem to have that at local level but it doesn’t translate on the constituency/national level. At the 2015 General Election a voter told me that she had voted for me at District but voted tactically (Labour) in the General Election. Perhaps we aren’t doing a good enough job of translating what we are saying nationally at a local level? Or is it that the local stuff we do isn’t coming out nationally?
Whatever the reason is we need to find out so that we can do something about it.