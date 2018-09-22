Tim Farron writes: Corbyn is handing the incompetent Tories the next election

The guilty pleasure of my political life is the years I spent involved in student politics. Back in the late 80s and early 90s, I attended no fewer than 10 conferences of the National Union of Students – as a result I accidentally became a connoisseur of the various factions of theLabour party. Even as a Liberal, if one spends much time in student politics you are bound to make friends with folks in Labour. To me, Labour is like a fascinating enemy country. We are at conflict with them, but I am somehow fond of their natives and traditions.

Those who today are running Her Majesty’s Opposition, were – back then- selling newspapers outside the Student Union building. Who’d have thought it?

I don’t know Jeremy Corbyn very well but quite like him on a personal level having had the occasional chat over the years. WhenLabour were in power, he was always in the Lib Dem lobby…

Jeremy and his former newspaper selling mates have a problem. They don’t know how to talk to people who aren’t already converted. Jeremy Corbyn has a 40 year history of talking only to friendly audiences on left-leaning causes. He speaks in favour of Palestine to pro-Palestine meetings, speaking up for Irish Republicanism to pro-Republican audiences, promotes unilateral nuclear disarmament to crowds who already agree with him.

The Labour leader is a master of preaching to the converted. I’m not sure how principled this is, but it is neither brave nor wise. If all you do is to go with the grain of the earnest and like-minded people around you, you will ruffle no feathers, win no converts and never get to test the effectiveness of your arguments.

The Tories used elements of Jeremy’s back story against him in the 2017 election, but like so much in that election, they missed their mark. If you are younger than 45, then Greenham Common and the IRA mean very little to you. The former newspaper sellers now seem to think that those kind of attacks have been fully neutralised. They are wrong.

The Tories won’t be so stupid again. They will use Jeremy Corbyn’s record against him, but this time they will be much more savvy. The focus on the Labour leader’s anti-Semitic links are,frankly, deserved and they are a foretaste of what it likely to come.

Meanwhile, we have the most divided and incompetent Government of any kind in living memory, and yet I reckon they will win the next election. They will win because of Jeremy Corbyn. If you knock on doors as much as I do, you know that Corbyn is much loved by some but anathema to many more. He is a person who inspires negative and positive passions. Despite feeling that the Conservatives are a disaster, the fear of Corbyn will be enough to frighten millions of people into the Tory fold. Last time, no one expected Labour to win – a Tory landslide was deemed to be an inevitability – and so I suspect that many who voted Labour were able to indulge their consciences without having to worry about the possibility of Corbyn entering Number 10.

His party got five times more votes than mine did though. Corbyn’s achievement in 2017 is actually impressive, he managed to connect with a section of voters in ways I never did or could, he deserves credit for that.

But I am confident that this won’t be the case next time. Perversely, the fact that it now seems plausible for Labour to win, is the chief reason why the Tories will.

Indeed, as the embattled Prime Minister manages to make a dreadful situation worse over her botching of Brexit, she still has one killer argument that fends off her opponents in the Conservative Party: the prospect of a Corbyn premiership. The threadbare unity of the Tories exists only because of the effectiveness of the Corbyn bogeyman. I predict that he is a bogeyman who will not just prolong Mrs May’s premiership,but will serve as the factor leading to a Tory majority at the next general election. It will be a bitter pill for Corbyn’s supporters to swallow, but their leader is the last best hope of a Tory government that – in any other circumstances – would be heading for a 1997-style annihilation and exile.

My heartfelt message to Labour members gathering in Liverpool is this: maybe you are ambivalent about Brexit, maybe you can’t get excited about a final say on the deal. But you surely do care about stopping the Tories dividing and wrecking our country? Assuming that you do, you need to know that if you cling onto Corbyn, you will have put the Tories in Government for a generation.

I’d love you to jump ship and join the Liberal Democrats. I’d be happy if you left to form a new party with whom we would work closely. But for the sake of the country, I would settle for you simply reclaiming your party from a leader who is handing the Tories victory on a plate.

* Tim Farron is Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Refugees and MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale.