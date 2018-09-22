Lib Dem fury at Windrush betrayal

So, under cover of an incendiary and irresponsible statement by the Prime Minister on Brexit, the Home Office slips out a statement announcing that it is betraying the Windrush Generation by denying some of them the citizenship that it rightfully theirs.



In a statement issued late on Friday afternoon, the Home Secretary said a number of Caribbean nationals who came to Britain between 1948 and 1971 would not qualify for citizenship because they failed to meet the “necessary good character requirement” due to committing criminal offences. Windrush citizens are supposed to be afforded the same rights as British citizens, so the announcement is likely to prompt renewed accusations that they are effectively awarded second-class status.

You have to bear in mind that the criminal justice system has at times been institutionally racist and a black person going through it would have got a much rougher deal than a white person.

And the “good character requirement” has come under fire this week as, separately, it was revealed that children as young as 10 had been failed on character grounds.



The Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality said:

The @ukhomeoffice is institutionally racist to BAME Britons.

The #Windrush generation came to rebuild our country when we were on our knees.

They came as subjects of the British empire, not immigrants, don’t strip them of that status!

End hostile environment now!#ldcre https://t.co/u1REKqXwiH — LDCRE (@LDCRE1) September 21, 2018

Ed Davey said:

The Windrush scandal was caused by Home Office hostility and inflexibility. People who’d been living here perfectly legally for decades were detained and even deported because they couldn’t produce documentation going back 45 years. If people are now being refused citizenship for the same reasons, that would be totally unacceptable. But we’re being asked to trust that same Home Office to get it right. And those who are refused get the right to a review… by the Home Office! Liberal Democrats demand better. Responsibility for processing applications should be moved out of the Home Office altogether, into a dedicated, non-political unit. Applicants should be treated humanely and be given the support they need to prove their right to citizenship.



Windrush generation members to be refused UK citizenship, government announces

This is an obsession, a fixation, a mania of this government. It's as though they think that excluding people and denying them citizenship somehow makes the rest of us better off. Whereas it in fact leaves us mean, resented, and morally soiled.

