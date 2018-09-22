How Israel frustrates Palestine’s education

In the current issue of Times Higher Education (13 September), you’ll find a piece by Palestine’s Raja Shehadeh, about the way Israel discourages foreign faculty from teaching in Palestine. Precisely half of the 64 foreign academics working in Palestine, have been adversely affected by denial or restriction in their permission to work, over the past two academic years.

Once a university has invited a foreign academic to join its faculty, Israel uses an opaque two-tier system of control, through the Civil Administration in the occupied territory and, if an application clears that hurdle, the power of veto by Israel’s Interior Ministry. The process is uncertain, Kafkaesque and has every appearance of being discriminatory, to impair the fundamental purpose of education, the dissemination of knowledge and the deepening of understanding. Unable to plan their future, such applicants give up, seeking employment elsewhere. Some Palestinian-born faculty educated in the US or Europe have also been denied residency.

Israel’s handling of these applications seems tainted with illegality. In his ground-breaking book, Occupier’s Law, published in 1985, Shehadeh showed how the Civil Administration in the West Bank, which issues (or withholds) work permits, was created as part and parcel of ‘solutions for the legal problems encountered in achieving the goal of annexing the West Bank without its inhabitants,’ itself a profoundly illegal process.

The second tier of Israeli control, however, lies within Israel’s Ministry of the Interior, which issues (or withholds) entry visas for residence in the Occupied Territory. Even where visas are issued, visa extensions may be denied on the grounds that foreigners may not reside in Israel for more than five years. But they are not, of course, residing in the Palestinian territory, not in Israel. Under the Laws of Occupation, it may be debatable whether this illegally transfers powers that should remain within occupied territory. Yet it clearly transgresses operative clause 5 of the recent UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (December 2016), which requires all Member States, and that of course includes Israel itself, ‘to distinguish in all their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967.’

It also inhibits fulfilment of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, ‘Education shall be directed to the full developments of the human personality and to the strengthening of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.’ (Art. 26) How can that be, if academic institutions are themselves denied these fundamental freedoms, including to recruit internationally? Referral to the Interior Ministry is one of myriad ways in which Israel deliberately erodes human and civil rights, and also the 1949 Armistice Line, as if the whole territory were part of Israel, as Shehadeh foresaw over 30 years ago.

Until the international community finds the political will to ensure that Israeli violations of international law and principles of conduct lead to uncomfortably adverse consequences, the Palestinians will remain an unfree people with limited rights, even in the field of learning.

* David McDowall lives in Richmond, and is a member of Liberal Democrat Friends of P.alestine. He worked for UNRWA in the 1970s, and since then has written books and articles on the conflict.