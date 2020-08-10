Tim is right – the real housing crisis is in social housing for rent

Bravo Tim – at long last a clear and radical Lib Dem message on the scandal of social housing (Press Release 06 08 – ‘Jenrick’s planning reform won’t solve housing crisis’). We must pursue this with all possible force, because it is manifestly right and, in purely political terms, it highlights a massive void in the policies of the other two main parties.

As Tim says in his response to Jenrick’s lamentable proposals, there may be a shortage of affordable property to buy, but the real scandal concerns the least well-off. It is they who are condemned to rent insecure, insanitary, sub-standard dwellings. The social costs in terms of mental and physical health, education and financial hardship are incalculable – the fact is, no disadvantaged or struggling tenant should have to go within a million miles of the private rental sector. Above all else, we need an urgent campaign for hundreds of thousands more dwellings for long-term social rent. The question is how to deliver it, and so far, I have yet to see a convincing plan.

Predictably, the Tories cannot see beyond their pinhole focus on the private market – threatening to clamp down on landlords in the private rental sector, and feebly attempting to force developers to bear the financial cost of new affordable dwellings. In both cases, it is intrinsically counter-productive. It makes no sense trying to force private capital into a socially responsible role to which it will always be commercially and temperamentally opposed. Labour raised the issue at their last conference, but their solution relied on a model of local authority public works departments which ceased to exist decades ago.

There is no room here to discuss the weakness of the current system. In essence, Housing Associations are a hollowed-out travesty of their original function, and a similar reality confronts today’s Local Authorities. At a Fringe discussion in Bournemouth last September, Councillors described their struggles to extract meaningful Section 106 agreements from housebuilders, and those developing their own sites spoke of problems with financing and Housing Association-style cross-funding. They do their best, but a national scandal calls for a national strategy to solve it.

At local level, undesirable landlords and their sub-standard dwellings must be forced out of the system. In the 60s the Rachmann problem was addressed by compulsory purchase and demolition of slum properties. Maybe this needs to be revived, but we know the best solution, as also happened in the 60s, is to plan for the provision of thousands of cheaper, decent social homes.

This must be driven at national level, and we need an entirely new procurement model. At every turn, the biggest drag on progress is the presence of the profit motive at the heart of the system. The current model relies on trying to force private landlords and developers to act against their commercial interests, and concede profit for the public good. Fifty years ago, the big players in the market – Wimpey, Taylor Woodrow et al – were builders, who gradually saw the opportunity to become developers. In today’s world we will still need them to do the construction, but we must find a way to remove their natural impetus – to reward shareholders – from the equation of social housing development. Instead of trying to push against the grain, we need to align everyone’s interests in a cooperative way.

We need a radical and far-thinking new initiative, and I suggest something along the lines of a National Social Housing Development Corporation. It must have central government authority over planning and infrastructure issues but, with a non-profit structure as in Milton Keynes, for example, its only remit would be to fund, resource and enable local authorities to provide desperately-needed homes for social rent. Yes, it would also require state capital funding on the level of other major infrastructure schemes, but for an issue far more pressing and morally imperative than roads, railways or any of the other current major investment proposals. It would be one-off, transformative in terms of social payback, and create an enduring national asset. What’s more, the fiscal payback would begin as soon as the scandalously inflated sums paid in social rent to private landlords began to fall away.

We should all get behind Tim to push this uniquely worthwhile cause – surely this is what a motion on housing at a Lib Dem conference should look like?

* Brian Edmonds is a newly re-joined LibDem member, who currently lives in France.