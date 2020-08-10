Britain needs a Liberal party, let’s make sure there’s still one left

At the time of writing this, we have 17 days left of the leadership election and here is my confession: I cannot wait for it to be done.

Whilst we have two fantastic candidates standing for us, you would think from the comments being slung around by some members on social media that there is some vast ideological difference between the two.

I had the pleasure of chairing Liberal Reform’s Leadership Q&A this weekend and really enjoyed the debate. We discussed everything from nationalisation to the housing crisis, from party structure to the Orange Book.

And you know what? There was very little disagreement: both argued for market solutions to issues around utilities, both agreed that more housing was needed and more pressure should be put on councils to develop Local Plans and both said they would have each other in their “top team” if their campaign was successful. I was left with the calm reassurance that regardless of who wins, our party will have a strong, liberal leader who will make our voice heard in Westminster.

Elections often bring out the worst in people, tempers get frayed and people often cannot see beyond their own positions. However, it is vital that we take a wider view of what really matters.

So, this is my plea to everyone.

Wake up and focus your anger on the real enemy: this Conservative Government.

Whilst we bicker about who used what imprint or made what phone call, the Coronavirus pandemic has taken over 46,500 lives in the UK and is still rising. This is the worst number of deaths in Europe and fourth in the entire world.

Whilst we fight amongst ourselves on whether the coalition was good or bad, the Conservative Government (sans Lib Dems) has re-started its vile assault on refugees, with the Home Secretary saying she will utilise the Navy to block those fleeing persecution and war to better their lives on British soil.

And whilst we jump on Facebook to attack each other on who said what and to whom, our country is rapidly slipping towards a no-deal Brexit which will not only damage our economy but escalate unemployment and put us at the mercy of a growing trade war between China and the US.

They are doing everything they can to smash down decades of social and economic progress in an attempt to shape our country to fit their blinkered and reactive world view.

They are about to kill the Human Rights Act, they are going to burn huge environmental protection laws and push through planning reforms that will strip democratic powers of councils across the country. It’s up to us as an opposition party to stop this happening.

So, we now must follow Ed and Layla’s lead: by concentrating on the vast areas we all agree on, rather than peripheral, internal issues where we don’t and about which the majority of the country doesn’t even care.

We have to ensure that there is a party left after this contest, and attacking ourselves as we have been doing, will only make this harder. Harder for us to unite around the soon-to-be-elected leader, whoever it turns out to be, and harder for us to welcome new members and supporters into the fold.

Britain has always needed a Liberal party and this is even more important today. Regardless of who wins on 27 August, let’s ensure we are ready to step up and fight, because our country needs us.

* Tom Morrison is the Parliamentary Spokesperson for Cheadle Constituency, the North West’s top target seat. You can find him on Twitter at @thomasmorrison or at facebook.com/tommorrisonlibdem