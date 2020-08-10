Mark Valladares

10 August 2020 – today’s press release

By | Mon 10th August 2020 - 10:30 pm

Almost 1300 drivers still on roads despite receiving 12 points or more, Liberal Democrats reveal

The Liberal Democrats have today revealed that 1278 drivers with 12 points or more on their record are still behind the wheel and called for an examination of whether persistent offenders are being properly dealt with.

Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson Sarah Olney has warned Ministers that people’s safety is at risk and said, “it’s important that repeat offenders and dangerous drivers are kept off the roads.”

With a fall in car use because of the Government’s efforts to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, the Liberal Democrats believe that the UK Government should address dangerous drivers before the lockdown is lifted.

Figures acquired by the Liberal Democrats from the DVLA through freedom of information reveal that:

  • 1,024,489 drivers in the UK currently have points on their licence.
  • 1278 drivers currently still on the road have 12 or more points on their licence.
  • The highest number of points held by a single driver is 68.

Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

For the safety of everyone driving on our roads, it’s important that repeat offenders and dangerous drivers are kept off the roads.

It’s possible that there are mitigating factors in some cases which justify these drivers hanging on to their right to drive. But if we are honest, if you have racked up a dozen points, you are probably a bad driver.

The UK Government should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers. With fewer drivers on the road than ever before, now is the time to consider what can be done.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn D Salt 10th Aug - 9:43pm
    Has everybody read "Fully Automated Luxury Communism"? I thought Aaron Bastani was rather too smug for comfort when I saw some snatches of him talking...
  • User Avatartheakes 10th Aug - 8:36pm
    You sum it up, 17 days to go. We could and should have had all this done and dusted by now. The message we send...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 10th Aug - 8:18pm
    Interestingly,, John Littler, your comment - thank you - with which I feel much sympathy, would be regarded as rather contentious by one of our...
  • User AvatarPeter Davies 10th Aug - 8:11pm
    The question "How much will it cost" may make no sense when you are just moving money around but it will always be asked and...
  • User AvatarNeil Hickman 10th Aug - 7:43pm
    Please, no more of this dreadful weasel-phrase "affordable rented housing". A rented property is deemed to be "affordable" if the rent is no more than...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 10th Aug - 7:22pm
    @John Littler Polly Toynbee also says in the article: It doesn’t matter who wins the Lib Dem leadership, but their fate relies on Starmer’s success...