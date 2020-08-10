10 August 2020 – today’s press release

Almost 1300 drivers still on roads despite receiving 12 points or more, Liberal Democrats reveal

The Liberal Democrats have today revealed that 1278 drivers with 12 points or more on their record are still behind the wheel and called for an examination of whether persistent offenders are being properly dealt with.

Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson Sarah Olney has warned Ministers that people’s safety is at risk and said, “it’s important that repeat offenders and dangerous drivers are kept off the roads.”

With a fall in car use because of the Government’s efforts to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, the Liberal Democrats believe that the UK Government should address dangerous drivers before the lockdown is lifted.

Figures acquired by the Liberal Democrats from the DVLA through freedom of information reveal that:

1,024,489 drivers in the UK currently have points on their licence.

1278 drivers currently still on the road have 12 or more points on their licence.

The highest number of points held by a single driver is 68.

Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson Sarah Olney said: