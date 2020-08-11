Paul Walter

Dawn Butler incident – hopefully this will lead to review and change in the Met Police

By | Tue 11th August 2020 - 9:33 am

I have been very impressed by the calm and fair way that Dawn Butler MP has dealt with the police stop incident on Sunday. She has been very specific about the particular behaviour she is criticising.

I note that Chief Superintendent Roy Smith, who spoke to Ms Butler following the event, said she had given “a very balanced account of the incident”.

It is disgraceful that Ms Butler has been subjected to abuse on social media following Sunday.

I think this is a timely lesson for the Met Police and I hope it leads to institutional review and change.

Please use the comments thread below to share your experiences on this subject.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

One Comment

  • John Marriott 11th Aug '20 - 9:48am

    Apparently the officer concerned keyed in the wrong registration. Human error, possibly; but, even if the car had been registered in Yorkshire, as the ‘wrong number apparently revealed, is it a crime to be driving a Yorkshire registered vehicle in London, unlike, perhaps a London registered vehicle in County Durham? OR, was it something to do with skin colour after all. Surely nobody is going to admit that. It’s a pity that the officer couldn’t have got the number of Ms Butler’s vehicle right first time. As for the abuse she has subsequently received, oh, the wonders of technology!

