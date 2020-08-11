Dawn Butler incident – hopefully this will lead to review and change in the Met Police

I have been very impressed by the calm and fair way that Dawn Butler MP has dealt with the police stop incident on Sunday . She has been very specific about the particular behaviour she is criticising.

I note that Chief Superintendent Roy Smith, who spoke to Ms Butler following the event, said she had given “a very balanced account of the incident”.

It is disgraceful that Ms Butler has been subjected to abuse on social media following Sunday.

I think this is a timely lesson for the Met Police and I hope it leads to institutional review and change.

Please use the comments thread below to share your experiences on this subject.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.