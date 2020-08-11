Lib Dems: The party of wellbeing?

Lib Dem leadership elections often bring up the same criticisms of the party:

People don’t know what we stand for. We aren’t radical enough. We need to advance a “core voter” strategy based on values, not just on being “hard working local people”.

I agree with all of these criticisms, but get weary when they are repeated ad infinitum without solutions. Both Davey and Moran talk about the importance of building a distinctive liberal message without saying what this distinctive liberal message should be. What I’m seeing from both candidates is a list of reasonable policy ideas which aren’t meaningfully linked (except by the vague claim that they are “liberal” or “evidenced-based”).

We need a bigger vision which is unique, distinctive and links our policy ideas together. With that in mind I think that we should brand ourselves as the “party of wellbeing”. Tying our policies to the central idea of improving wellbeing would help voters to understand what we stand for. For example:

Economy:

We should follow New Zealand by incorporating wellbeing into our measure for national growth.This would shift our economy towards considering people’s happiness as a relevant factor, not just their economic productivity.

Health:

Our flagship spending pledge should be on mental health and wellbeing. This means an enormous investment in mental health services, and on services which aid the everyday wellbeing of people who don’t suffer from a mental health problem.

Education:

Student wellbeing is collateral damage in the face of our obsession with testing. We are fixated on how to rank and organise students in an order which is bound to be flawed, while damaging their mental wellbeing and shrinking their education in the process. We should propose scrapping or dramatically reducing the use of external exams and using other methods to guide students towards the right universities and employers for them.

Workplace:

Let’s follow France’s example by limiting employers’ abilities to expect emails to be dealt with at any time of day. Smart phones have led to employees who are less able to switch off from work than ever. Let’s give workers a “right to disconnect” and propose restrictions on out of hours emails.

Environment:

Tackling the climate emergency properly will inevitably damage GDP, and have some negative impacts on our quality of life. But there could be some advantages to our wellbeing of living a greener life as well. We should wrap up our environmental policies with our wider pitch, and focus our message on changes which are both environmentally friendly and good for our wellbeing.

We need a big idea, and “The party of wellbeing” is my best suggestion. But I’m sure there are other good ones out there. The most important thing is that we pick one idea and run with it, instead of telling each other that we need to be radical and distinctive while wading in indecisive obscurity. Many people aren’t interested in politics, and focus primarily on Labour and the Conservatives. If we don’t build our pitch around a tangible idea which stands out, then we risk promoting a list of disjointed policies which don’t add up to a unique pitch to voters.

* Ben is a Councillor in Sutton, and the Vice Chair of the Environment & Transport Committee at Sutton Council. He has been a member of the party since the 2015 election, and used to work for the Sutton Liberal Democrats as a volunteer organiser. Ben now works for a charity promoting the greater use of Restorative Justice in the criminal justice system.