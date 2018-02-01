Ruth Bright

#timetotalk – My story

It can safely be said that there are not too many articles on Lib Dem Voice inspired by Adele! But with LDV’s record of taboo-breaking posts on mental health she is a fitting heroine for her refreshing honesty about post-natal depression. She said in an interview a few months ago that it affected her so seriously that she hesitated about having more children. It is something many of us can identify with but few admit.

For me, it was very tied up with having a sick baby and the pressures of being a PPC. The sense of inadequacy of feeling not able to do it all was absolutely overwhelming and is very difficult to describe. There was also a surreal, darkly comic aspect to it when post-natal despair was combined with the instinct of a politician. For instance, I can remember being about to have a meltdown in a hardware store when the baby was wailing and it felt like everyone was looking at us (they probably weren’t). I recall thinking to myself something along the lines of: “I cannot have a meltdown in this hardware store as everyone in this hardware store knows who I am. They had a letter a few days ago telling them that I am a good candidate and would be a good MP. I cannot, therefore, have a meltdown until I get home”. And thus I held it together and wheeled the mithering babe home – with my dignity intact. For the time being.

Anyone with the slightest nous can easily evade the questions of even the savviest health visitor. When I was asked the post-natal depression questions I just gave a politician’s replies! Not exactly lying about how I felt but evading the questions with well crafted “it all depends” kinds of answers.

Obviously, those with extreme post-natal depression or psychosis need professional help but for the rest of us someone to talk to and a community that does not expect us all to be “supermums” is a good start.

Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East

