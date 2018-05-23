To Brexit or Not to Brexit – That is the Question

There is a lot of concern whether UK will be able to complete the Brexit process even though the Tories continue to push, somewhat aimlessly, for the March 2019 date to end our European Union (EU) membership. From the beginning, it was evident that the government was poorly prepared for the negotiations. There was some hope that a more pragmatic approach would prevail when they realised the enormity of the task and its impact on the economy. However, an ambitious yet weak Prime Minister who wants to stay in power at all cost with an ideology cabinet that she cannot control results in her obstinately pursuing a Brexit agenda that she doesn’t believe. May’s reckless government is making a bad situation worse.

There are circumstances in which Brexit could fail. First one is Europe itself. At the moment, the EU 27 countries have to all agree on the deal. No matter what the deal is, the Tories will sell it as a win-win for the UK. However, EU 27 won’t see it that way. They will consider the deal in the cold light of day and judge if it’s good for them (Spain, for example, is worried about the ramifications of any proposed deals for Ireland and Scotland re Catalonia and what happens to Gibraltar).

The EU 27 countries will try to attract UK firms away, and they want access to the UK for their national workforce especially the Visegrád Four (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia), they all want to maintain their citizens coming to work in the UK. They will support a close relationship but above all EU 27 wish to preserve the integrity of the EU and its single market. France and Germany are states who support greater EU integration. Scandinavian, Ireland and the Baltics want a close relationship with the UK but won’t diverge from the harder line pushed by France and Germany. A number of these governments also face their internal Eurosceptic oppositions, and they will want to show their public that leaving the EU is not a solution.

Another point that will affect Brexit is when we leave the EU we lose membership in both the union and the customs agreement. We would have to agree on new treaties that will be less-favourable covenants than we have now (although the impact on the economy is currently hard to quantify).

Point three; there may well be a significant public outcry on any Brexit deal. The British public is learning more about what it will mean to leave (as many have said we did not vote to be poorer), about project lies and the outright disinformation U.K. voter were given.

And then there is the whole issue with the Irish border and Scotland. Resolving these issues makes the entire enterprise highly problematic for England and could call into question the viability of any deal (especially with EU 27) and again especially if there is a possibility of violence returning to Ireland.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team