There has been a bit of discussion recently on a couple of Party websites about community politics and whether that idea contributed to recent success in the local elections. But is this defining community politics as the delivery of multiple leaflets with bar charts and slogans?
The phrase “community politics” was coined in 1969 and it was adopted by the Liberal Party in 1970. In 1980, Bernard Greaves and I wrote the following:
Community Politics is not a technique for winning local government elections.
Community Politics is not a technique. It is an ideology, a system of ideas for social transformation. For those ideas to become a reality there needs to be a strategy of political action. For that strategy to be successful, it needs to develop effective techniques of political campaigning. Those techniques are a means to an end. If they become an end in themselves, the ideas they were designed to promote will have been lost.
Community Politics is not local. It is universal. It is an approach to the collective making of decisions and the co-operative regulation of society that is relevant in any social group, from the family to the world.
Community Politics is not about government; it is about people. It is about their control of the exercise of power. It is about the distribution of power, the use of power, the dissemination of power and the control of power. It is an approach to the way in which decisions are made. It is not limited to the making of ‘political’ decisions within the structures of ‘government’.
Community Politics is not about elections. Elections are an essential ingredient in the process of community politics, a necessary and vital element in the conduct or social affairs. If elections and the holding of elected office become the sole or even the major part of our politics, we will have become corrupted by the very system of government and administration that community politics sets out to challenge. The process will have displaced the motivating ideas. We will have lost our reason for fighting elections at all.
How much do these thoughts resonate amongst Liberal Democrats in 2018?
* Gordon Lishman is a member of the Federal Board.
“Theory and Practice of Community Politics” is pretty much my go-to book as a Lib Dem and I’d advise anybody read it (IIRC there’s a poorly-marked-up HTML version on the late Colin Rosenthiel’s website).
Further to Gordon’s point above, I’d argue that Community Politics isn’t about doing things for people. A lot of our candidates and campaigns seem to thrive on volumes of casework, effectively being a complaints system on behalf of constituents to the council. But it is surely better and more liberal to genuinely empower people to help themselves.
It might be a good idea to download it; following Colin’s sad demise, we don’t know how long the Rosenstiel web site will last.
[Note to LDV Editors] Could LDV host this document? There isn’t any sign of a copyright on it, so I assume that it still belongs to the two authors.
Link to Colin Rosenstiel’s copy (with apologies for typo in previous comment): http://www.rosenstiel.co.uk/aldc/commpol.htm
Well I’m with this 110%, but I would be grateful for a little flesh on the bones. For example, Gordon talks of people’s “control of and exercise of power”. How exactly would this happen ? What would be the mechanisms that would allow people to have a meaningful say in the things which affect their day to day lives ? Would this apply at a national level, or only at a local level ?
At present the voter has almost zero power even at local level. In many areas, especially those with a unitary authority, electors get a vote every 4 years. The cabinet system has reduced the little power the ordinary councillors had and the abolition of the Audit Commission (arguably our biggest mistake in coalition) has made local government completely unresponsive.
So does our party leadership have a view on the future of local government ? (that's a genuine question, not athetoid all one).
Athetoid should read rhetorical. Some kind of predictive text clitch.
Chris: there is a Party policy group currently preparing some policy proposals on local government issues. It will be debated in Brighton in September. Although it contains some thoughts about community campaigning, it’s more about local government financing, powers and structures and devolution.
There are some answers to your “how” question in the original Theory and Practice, for instance about promoting the habits and techniques of participation and community institutions.
To update it, I’d now add thoughts about online deliberative democracy, citizens juries and online communities.
The key point, however, is that it’s about a way of thinking about politics rather than a set of techniques.
Dave: thank you for your very kind comments.
Thank you Gordon – both for writing the original document with Bernard Greaves and for reminding us of its continuing salience today.
You don’t need to be a LibDem to deliver lots of leaflets and do loads of casework. What sets us apart – from Tories, from socialists *and* from middle-of-the-road centrists – is a belief in empowering people by meaningfully devolving power.
Unfortunately much of what’s happened in this country in the intervening few decades since the Liberal Party adopted this policy has been the opposite – the cabinet system in local government, elected mayors centralizing what little powers remain, local government starved of resources with less and less power to set its own taxation levels, all within a context of a continuing first-past-the-post electoral system for most local authorities. We still have a ton of work to do.
I have always thought of community politics as a natural evolution of ideas that were set out by levellers and diggers at the time of the English Civil War.
John Locke articulated a theory of private property grounded in natural law starting from the Biblical premise that God gave the world to all mankind in common.
Locke argued that claiming exclusive ownership of land could only be justified to the extent that land could be worked or improved through individual personal effort and only when “enough and as good” is left over for others to use.
Desirable land is however finite and when the condition of “enough and as good” can no longer obtained other solutions are required.
Thomas Paine, articulated his solution in a 1797 pamphlet called “Agrarian Justice.”
Since enclosure of a piece of God’s green Earth (the commons) for private use means excluding others from its use, Paine argued, one who encloses land owes one’s neighbours some compensation. Such compensation would be arranged in proportion to their landholdings. Landowners would pay a modest fee into a fund (via an inheritance tax). Payments would be made out of this fund to support the elderly, on one hand, and on the other hand to provide seed money to young persons when they turned 21, so they could set themselves up in business and start families without fear of poverty.
Paine’s solution was never taken up but was resuscitated in a new form. This time, the idea was presented as a land tax, championed by Henry George and taken up by the Liberal Party at the start of the twentieth century.
As they say on twitter, This!
Thanks, Gordon. Not seen Bernard ina while….. give him my best wishes if you see him.
@ Joe B I’ve always been taken by this :
“When Adam delved, And Eve span, Who was then the gentleman”
John Ball, The Peasants Revolt, 1381.
Unfortunately the radical priest was hanged, drawn and quartered by order of the King – though he would have got my vote.
Also, from my adopted country, something for Lib Dems to ponder given recent history.
“A Man’s a Man for A’ That” Rabbie Burns. – YouTube
Video for a man’s a man for a that translation▶ 3:32
Phil Wainwright – I agree. And you might add the curse of multi-member wards where there were single “community” wards before. A complete turn-off for the electorate when they come to appreciate that the outcome for “their” community is being decided by voters elsewhere.
Myself and David Howarth reiterate exactly Gordon Lishman’s comments about the nature of community politics in the opening section of “Towards a Liberal Future”, launched at the Lib Dem Spring Conference this year in Southport. The publication, with a foreword by Vince Cable, makes the point that over recent times the identity of the Liberal Democrats has got lost not only with the general public but with many of our members also. We set out to restate the fundamental values of Liberalism and the major policy themes of the Liberal and Liberal Domocrat parties, positioned since the days of Lloyd George on the centre left of British politics, and rooted in the tradition of Liberal thought represented by John Stuart Mill, Lord Acton, LT Hobhouse, Jo Grimond, Nancy Seear and Community Politics. The book is available from ALDC at £5.00 for members and £10.00 for non members and was put on the LibDemVoice website immediately after the Conference with a review by Caron Lindsay. Chris Corey might like to see our exploration of the theme of democracy throughout all orgasnisations and communities, including the workplace, and JoeB our exposition of the taxation of land values. Both are essential elements of the Liberal tradition severely neglected over recent years.
David Raw,
I think I would have been with John Ball as well.
The Putney debates 2018 https://www.putneydebates2018.co.uk/ in the tradition of the original 1647 event are around the theme Powers to the Peoples: Electoral Reform and a Federal UK. They quote Tony Benn as to the relevance of the Civil war debates “Every generation has to fight the same battle again & again: there is no destination called democracy. That’s the interest of the Putney Debates.”
Phil Wainewright would also be interested in our attack on centralised power, both at national level and in the hands of individuals such as elected mayors, and our setting out of propsals for ci onstitutional reform based on the principles of federalism.
Here’s the link to the review that @Bernard Greaves was talking about https://www.libdemvoice.org/review-read-towards-a-liberal-future-by-david-howarth-and-bernard-greaves-57003.html
OK I must admit that I am inspired by community politics but I read Gordon and Bernard’s pamphlet several times when community politics were referred to previously on LDV and several times this time and I still don’t understand it!
Several things questions for us now to consider occur to me:
1. People are forming themselves into campaigning political community groups through online petition sites, the internet, facebook and a more accessible media not available in 1980 – how does this affect 21st century community politics?
2. But some communities seem to have difficulty forming groups to actually get their voice heard e.g. Grenfell Tower, residents, private renters, gig economy workers and workers in the workplace generally – how does this affect 21st century community politics? How do we ensure these voices are heard?
3. Lishhman and Greaves wrote in 1980 “In the years ahead,.. [we need to maintain] at every level of the Party a clear and coherent view of the need for Liberal values and Liberal campaigning. The Party’s current failure to do this at a national level is an important weakness .A necessary condition of these roles for the Liberal Party will be much more debate and much greater coherence at every level about the essential elements of liberalism – not the details of policies, but the unchanging ideas on which these transient policies are based. That security in belief is a pre-condition of the compromises and working relationships which are a necessary part of building the movement, and of working with non-Liberals.”
There seems to me to no formal party mechanism for that debate on the “essential elements of Liberalism” – and how it pertains to the 21st Century. Party strategy – yes, detailed policies – yes, Liberalism no, Should there be? If so, what form should it take?
4. Unfortunately many complete or near “one party states” in local Government following the less good recent electoral fortunes of the Lib Dems, mean that there are lonely, may be solitary Lib Dem campaigners in Labour cities and Tory Shires. How do we inspire and support them to campaign for their communities? What lessons can we draw from previous eras when this was the case?
In short do we need a new community politics network, group, forum, conference to address such questions and update community politics, its ideals and techniques for the 21st century?
@ Michael 1 “In short do we need a new community politics network, group, forum, conference to address such questions and update community politics, its ideals and techniques for the 21st century ?”
ALDC ought to be doing all of that and more, Michael – but what is also needed is a thick skin, good shoes, sheer hard work, a radical questioning nature, a good relationship with the local press and a proper sense of liberal values.
PS Thank you very much for your courteous response the other day. Appreciated.
While community politics has long been accepted as an important concept among Liberals, it is difficult to get away from the fact that in the early days it was Liberals who pioneered the techniques associated with Community Politics, particularly regular Focus deliveries, which helped win elections. However activists in the Labour and Tory parties have widely copied these techniques, so the techniques as such have lost much of their potency. Moreover it is not obvious to me how many of the concepts associated with Community Politics are unique to the Liberal Democrats. Residents Associations which fight local elections could reasonably claim to be exponents of Community Politics, as could local single issue pressure groups. Lastly, proponents of Community Politics do not appear to have addressed the issue of conflict resolution, namely that members of local communities may have distinctly opposing interests, and trying to split the difference may be impossible.
No thanks, Michael 1, let’s not debate Liberalism again. Too many dubious bedfellows claim to be liberals, and even if they also declare themselves social liberals, they are not Liberal Democrats. Debate Liberal Democracy if you like – a strong and beautiful concept.
We should debate Liberalism, not liberalism.