Gordon Lishman

Community Politics is not a technique for winning local government elections

By | Tue 22nd May 2018 - 3:57 pm

There has been a bit of discussion recently on a couple of Party websites about community politics and whether that idea contributed to recent success in the local elections. But is this defining community politics as the delivery of multiple leaflets with bar charts and slogans?

The phrase “community politics” was coined in 1969 and it was adopted by the Liberal Party in 1970. In 1980, Bernard Greaves and I wrote the following:

Community Politics is not a technique for winning local government elections.

Community Politics is not a technique. It is an ideology, a system of ideas for social transformation. For those ideas to become a reality there needs to be a strategy of political action. For that strategy to be successful, it needs to develop effective techniques of political campaigning. Those techniques are a means to an end. If they become an end in themselves, the ideas they were designed to promote will have been lost.

Community Politics is not local. It is universal. It is an approach to the collective making of decisions and the co-operative regulation of society that is relevant in any social group, from the family to the world.

Community Politics is not about government; it is about people. It is about their control of the exercise of power. It is about the distribution of power, the use of power, the dissemination of power and the control of power. It is an approach to the way in which decisions are made. It is not limited to the making of ‘political’ decisions within the structures of ‘government’.

Community Politics is not about elections. Elections are an essential ingredient in the process of community politics, a necessary and vital element in the conduct or social affairs. If elections and the holding of elected office become the sole or even the major part of our politics, we will have become corrupted by the very system of government and administration that community politics sets out to challenge. The process will have displaced the motivating ideas. We will have lost our reason for fighting elections at all.

How much do these thoughts resonate amongst Liberal Democrats in 2018?

* Gordon Lishman is a member of the Federal Board.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

21 Comments

  • Jennie 22nd May '18 - 3:59pm

    ♡♡♡

  • Laurence Cox 22nd May '18 - 4:25pm

    It might be a good idea to download it; following Colin’s sad demise, we don’t know how long the Rosenstiel web site will last.

    [Note to LDV Editors] Could LDV host this document? There isn’t any sign of a copyright on it, so I assume that it still belongs to the two authors.

  • Chris Cory 22nd May '18 - 5:05pm

    Well I’m with this 110%, but I would be grateful for a little flesh on the bones. For example, Gordon talks of people’s “control of and exercise of power”. How exactly would this happen ? What would be the mechanisms that would allow people to have a meaningful say in the things which affect their day to day lives ? Would this apply at a national level, or only at a local level ?
    At present the voter has almost zero power even at local level. In many areas, especially those with a unitary authority, electors get a vote every 4 years. The cabinet system has reduced the little power the ordinary councillors had and the abolition of the Audit Commission (arguably our biggest mistake in coalition) has made local government completely unresponsive.
    So does our party leadership have a view on the future of local government ? (that’s a genuine question, not athetoid all one).

  • Chris Cory 22nd May '18 - 5:08pm

    Athetoid should read rhetorical. Some kind of predictive text clitch.

  • Gordon Lishman 22nd May '18 - 5:45pm

    Chris: there is a Party policy group currently preparing some policy proposals on local government issues. It will be debated in Brighton in September. Although it contains some thoughts about community campaigning, it’s more about local government financing, powers and structures and devolution.
    There are some answers to your “how” question in the original Theory and Practice, for instance about promoting the habits and techniques of participation and community institutions.
    To update it, I’d now add thoughts about online deliberative democracy, citizens juries and online communities.
    The key point, however, is that it’s about a way of thinking about politics rather than a set of techniques.
    Dave: thank you for your very kind comments.

  • Phil Wainewright 22nd May '18 - 6:37pm

    Thank you Gordon – both for writing the original document with Bernard Greaves and for reminding us of its continuing salience today.

    You don’t need to be a LibDem to deliver lots of leaflets and do loads of casework. What sets us apart – from Tories, from socialists *and* from middle-of-the-road centrists – is a belief in empowering people by meaningfully devolving power.

    Unfortunately much of what’s happened in this country in the intervening few decades since the Liberal Party adopted this policy has been the opposite – the cabinet system in local government, elected mayors centralizing what little powers remain, local government starved of resources with less and less power to set its own taxation levels, all within a context of a continuing first-past-the-post electoral system for most local authorities. We still have a ton of work to do.

  • JoeB 22nd May '18 - 6:58pm

    I have always thought of community politics as a natural evolution of ideas that were set out by levellers and diggers at the time of the English Civil War.
    John Locke articulated a theory of private property grounded in natural law starting from the Biblical premise that God gave the world to all mankind in common.
    Locke argued that claiming exclusive ownership of land could only be justified to the extent that land could be worked or improved through individual personal effort and only when “enough and as good” is left over for others to use.
    Desirable land is however finite and when the condition of “enough and as good” can no longer obtained other solutions are required.

    Thomas Paine, articulated his solution in a 1797 pamphlet called “Agrarian Justice.”

    Since enclosure of a piece of God’s green Earth (the commons) for private use means excluding others from its use, Paine argued, one who encloses land owes one’s neighbours some compensation. Such compensation would be arranged in proportion to their landholdings. Landowners would pay a modest fee into a fund (via an inheritance tax). Payments would be made out of this fund to support the elderly, on one hand, and on the other hand to provide seed money to young persons when they turned 21, so they could set themselves up in business and start families without fear of poverty.
    Paine’s solution was never taken up but was resuscitated in a new form. This time, the idea was presented as a land tax, championed by Henry George and taken up by the Liberal Party at the start of the twentieth century.

  • TonyH 22nd May '18 - 7:20pm

    As they say on twitter, This!

  • Graham Jeffs 22nd May '18 - 7:57pm

    Phil Wainwright – I agree. And you might add the curse of multi-member wards where there were single “community” wards before. A complete turn-off for the electorate when they come to appreciate that the outcome for “their” community is being decided by voters elsewhere.

  • Bernard Greaves 22nd May '18 - 8:24pm

    Myself and David Howarth reiterate exactly Gordon Lishman’s comments about the nature of community politics in the opening section of “Towards a Liberal Future”, launched at the Lib Dem Spring Conference this year in Southport. The publication, with a foreword by Vince Cable, makes the point that over recent times the identity of the Liberal Democrats has got lost not only with the general public but with many of our members also. We set out to restate the fundamental values of Liberalism and the major policy themes of the Liberal and Liberal Domocrat parties, positioned since the days of Lloyd George on the centre left of British politics, and rooted in the tradition of Liberal thought represented by John Stuart Mill, Lord Acton, LT Hobhouse, Jo Grimond, Nancy Seear and Community Politics. The book is available from ALDC at £5.00 for members and £10.00 for non members and was put on the LibDemVoice website immediately after the Conference with a review by Caron Lindsay. Chris Corey might like to see our exploration of the theme of democracy throughout all orgasnisations and communities, including the workplace, and JoeB our exposition of the taxation of land values. Both are essential elements of the Liberal tradition severely neglected over recent years.

  • JoeB 22nd May '18 - 8:31pm

    David Raw,

    I think I would have been with John Ball as well.

    The Putney debates 2018 https://www.putneydebates2018.co.uk/ in the tradition of the original 1647 event are around the theme Powers to the Peoples: Electoral Reform and a Federal UK. They quote Tony Benn as to the relevance of the Civil war debates “Every generation has to fight the same battle again & again: there is no destination called democracy. That’s the interest of the Putney Debates.”

  • Bernard Greaves 22nd May '18 - 8:31pm

    Phil Wainewright would also be interested in our attack on centralised power, both at national level and in the hands of individuals such as elected mayors, and our setting out of propsals for ci onstitutional reform based on the principles of federalism.

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 22nd May '18 - 9:07pm

    Here’s the link to the review that @Bernard Greaves was talking about https://www.libdemvoice.org/review-read-towards-a-liberal-future-by-david-howarth-and-bernard-greaves-57003.html

  • Michael 1 22nd May '18 - 9:19pm

    OK I must admit that I am inspired by community politics but I read Gordon and Bernard’s pamphlet several times when community politics were referred to previously on LDV and several times this time and I still don’t understand it!

    Several things questions for us now to consider occur to me:

    1. People are forming themselves into campaigning political community groups through online petition sites, the internet, facebook and a more accessible media not available in 1980 – how does this affect 21st century community politics?

    2. But some communities seem to have difficulty forming groups to actually get their voice heard e.g. Grenfell Tower, residents, private renters, gig economy workers and workers in the workplace generally – how does this affect 21st century community politics? How do we ensure these voices are heard?

    3. Lishhman and Greaves wrote in 1980 “In the years ahead,.. [we need to maintain] at every level of the Party a clear and coherent view of the need for Liberal values and Liberal campaigning. The Party’s current failure to do this at a national level is an important weakness .A necessary condition of these roles for the Liberal Party will be much more debate and much greater coherence at every level about the essential elements of liberalism – not the details of policies, but the unchanging ideas on which these transient policies are based. That security in belief is a pre-condition of the compromises and working relationships which are a necessary part of building the movement, and of working with non-Liberals.”

    There seems to me to no formal party mechanism for that debate on the “essential elements of Liberalism” – and how it pertains to the 21st Century. Party strategy – yes, detailed policies – yes, Liberalism no, Should there be? If so, what form should it take?

    4. Unfortunately many complete or near “one party states” in local Government following the less good recent electoral fortunes of the Lib Dems, mean that there are lonely, may be solitary Lib Dem campaigners in Labour cities and Tory Shires. How do we inspire and support them to campaign for their communities? What lessons can we draw from previous eras when this was the case?

    In short do we need a new community politics network, group, forum, conference to address such questions and update community politics, its ideals and techniques for the 21st century?

  • Graham Evans 22nd May '18 - 10:07pm

    While community politics has long been accepted as an important concept among Liberals, it is difficult to get away from the fact that in the early days it was Liberals who pioneered the techniques associated with Community Politics, particularly regular Focus deliveries, which helped win elections. However activists in the Labour and Tory parties have widely copied these techniques, so the techniques as such have lost much of their potency. Moreover it is not obvious to me how many of the concepts associated with Community Politics are unique to the Liberal Democrats. Residents Associations which fight local elections could reasonably claim to be exponents of Community Politics, as could local single issue pressure groups. Lastly, proponents of Community Politics do not appear to have addressed the issue of conflict resolution, namely that members of local communities may have distinctly opposing interests, and trying to split the difference may be impossible.

  • Katharine Pindar 22nd May '18 - 10:08pm

    No thanks, Michael 1, let’s not debate Liberalism again. Too many dubious bedfellows claim to be liberals, and even if they also declare themselves social liberals, they are not Liberal Democrats. Debate Liberal Democracy if you like – a strong and beautiful concept.

  • Tony Greaves 22nd May '18 - 11:05pm

    We should debate Liberalism, not liberalism.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTony Greaves 22nd May - 11:05pm
    We should debate Liberalism, not liberalism.
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 22nd May - 10:08pm
    No thanks, Michael 1, let's not debate Liberalism again. Too many dubious bedfellows claim to be liberals, and even if they also declare themselves social...
  • User AvatarGraham Evans 22nd May - 10:07pm
    While community politics has long been accepted as an important concept among Liberals, it is difficult to get away from the fact that in the...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 22nd May - 9:56pm
    Yes, we have other splendid policies. Yes, we should advocate national borrowing for educational development, and tax wealth and land ownership and inheritance to have...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 22nd May - 9:52pm
    @ Michael 1 "In short do we need a new community politics network, group, forum, conference to address such questions and update community politics, its...
  • User AvatarJohn Littler 22nd May - 9:36pm
    What substantial territories are left in the world for the brexit global free trade fantasy? Now that Australasia, Japan, India and Brazil are firmly going...