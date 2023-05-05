To round it off

We’ll end this splendid day with a summary from Ed Davey:

This has been an historic victory for the Liberal Democrats with our best result in decades. It’s little wonder Rishi Sunak is running scared of a General Election, because he knows the Liberal Democrats are set to take swathes of seats across the Conservative Party’s former heartlands. The message from these elections is clear: people are fed up with being let down and taken for granted by this Conservative Government – it is time for a change. Voters have sent a political shockwave to dozens of Conservative MPs right across the blue wall. Our great country deserves so much better than this out-of-touch Prime Minister and his chaotic and careless Conservative Government.

With just three Councils, and one Mayoral contest (the one we hope to win!) left to declare we have won 1608 council seats, 415 more than the last time they were contested. That is not so very far behind the Labour net gain of 527 seats. In contrast the Conservatives have lost 1061 seats. And we now control a dozen more Councils than we did before.

Huge congratulations to all the campaign teams across the country! You have made us all proud to be Liberal Democrats today.

Update: A few minutes after this was published we heard the sad news that Dave Hodgson had lost in the Mayoral contest in Bedford. The Conservative majority was just 145.