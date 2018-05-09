Liberal Democrats should oppose making over 65s pay NHI contributions

Yesterday’s media was heavy with the recommendations of the Resolution Foundation’s “Intergenerational Commission”. The Commission, which was set up and chaired by former Tory minister, Lord Willetts, is “backed” by the CBI, TUC and the Institute for Fiscal Studies. It’s an important contribution to the debate on many big problems our society faces. At first site, much of it seems sensible to and worthy of deeper reading. But there’s one policy I believe Liberal Democrats should oppose.

The Commission proposes that people of pension age who are still working should continue to pay National Insurance contributions. It argues that the measure would raise around £2 billion a year.

My instinct tells me that the majority of those still working full-time beyond retirement age are doing so out of necessity; mainly the poor and the self-employed. They need the money.

The Willetts’ plan will make the self-employed poorer at a time of life when they find it harder and harder to win business, particularly if physical labour is involved. The less money coming into an already financially weak household the more likely mental and physical illness and other social problems.

I oppose the Willetts plan because I think it wrong, unfair and will cause more harm than good. I think too that Liberal Democrats should oppose it because we should be champions of the self-employed.

We believe in the power of enterprise, business and trade to create wealth, foster stability and harness science and technology to build a better world. We believe that individuals should have the freedom to be self-sufficient and run and manage their lives how they wish, free as much as possible from the dead hand of the state. We believe small businesses are fundamental to our national economic success.

Unlike so many current Tories, we also believe that the state has a key role to play in the nation’s health and its education. Those two policy areas are of the most critical importance to self-employed people. Self-employment can be precarious and often a roller-coaster of financial and family challenges. Ask most self-employed people and they’ll tell you it tends to be a life of feast or famine.

Being ill is not an option and if illness strikes a self-employed person they rely on the NHS to get them well again as fast as possible. Because if you’re not fit to work there’s no money coming in. Nor can many self-employed people afford private education. Again, they rely on the state to provide good schools.

It is estimated that there are now five million self-employed people in the UK. Many are in traditional trades like building, retailing and hospitality, but the past twenty years has seen the rise of the highly educated consultancy class of self-employed. People from sectors like IT, advertising and PR, film and TV, graphic design, accountancy and human resources. Such people are often drawn to the Liberal Democrats. We should be bringing them into the fold, winning their support and winning their votes. A good place to start would be fighting to keep the over 65s out of paying NHI.

* Martin Roche is a member of Canterbury Liberal Democrats