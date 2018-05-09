Liberal Democrats should oppose making over 65s pay NHI contributions

Yesterday’s media was heavy with the recommendations of the Resolution Foundation’s “Intergenerational Commission”. The Commission, which was set up and chaired by former Tory minister, Lord Willetts, is “backed” by the CBI, TUC and the Institute for Fiscal Studies. It’s an important contribution to the debate on many big problems our society faces. At first site, much of it seems sensible to and worthy of deeper reading. But there’s one policy I believe Liberal Democrats should oppose.
The Commission proposes that people of pension age who are still working should continue to pay National Insurance contributions. It argues that the measure would raise around £2 billion a year.
My instinct tells me that the majority of those still working full-time beyond retirement age are doing so out of necessity; mainly the poor and the self-employed. They need the money.
The Willetts’ plan will make the self-employed poorer at a time of life when they find it harder and harder to win business, particularly if physical labour is involved. The less money coming into an already financially weak household the more likely mental and physical illness and other social problems.
I oppose the Willetts plan because I think it wrong, unfair and will cause more harm than good. I think too that Liberal Democrats should oppose it because we should be champions of the self-employed.
We believe in the power of enterprise, business and trade to create wealth, foster stability and harness science and technology to build a better world. We believe that individuals should have the freedom to be self-sufficient and run and manage their lives how they wish, free as much as possible from the dead hand of the state. We believe small businesses are fundamental to our national economic success.
Unlike so many current Tories, we also believe that the state has a key role to play in the nation’s health and its education. Those two policy areas are of the most critical importance to self-employed people. Self-employment can be precarious and often a roller-coaster of financial and family challenges. Ask most self-employed people and they’ll tell you it tends to be a life of feast or famine.
Being ill is not an option and if illness strikes a self-employed person they rely on the NHS to get them well again as fast as possible. Because if you’re not fit to work there’s no money coming in. Nor can many self-employed people afford private education. Again, they rely on the state to provide good schools.
It is estimated that there are now five million self-employed people in the UK. Many are in traditional trades like building, retailing and hospitality, but the past twenty years has seen the rise of the highly educated consultancy class of self-employed. People from sectors like IT, advertising and PR, film and TV, graphic design, accountancy and human resources. Such people are often drawn to the Liberal Democrats. We should be bringing them into the fold, winning their support and winning their votes. A good place to start would be fighting to keep the over 65s out of paying NHI.
* Martin Roche is a member of Canterbury Liberal Democrats
Martin Roche, do you have any evidence for your belief that people of retirement age work because they can’t afford to live on their pension? Everyone in work should pay National Insurance Contributions just like they pay Income Tax. If a person is poor and paying NI then the answer is not to give a benefit to old people but increase the threshold for when people start paying NI to the same level as income tax, which was in our last manifesto.
Your article is actually centred more on saying the self-employed should not pay National Insurance. Of course they should and they should pay at the same level as everyone else and receive the same benefits as everyone else.
National Insurance should also be extended to unearned income.
I would have preferred this to have been an article setting out the other problems with this Resolution Foundation idea.
I don’t know about the self employed; but I’m nearly 75, have an occupational pension and the state pension. I own my house, have no major debts and, after raiding the Bank of Mum and Dad to help my two sons, still have a few grand in various poorly paying investments.
I would be more than willing to continue paying NICs even now, especially as I recently have required and am quite likely to require serious medical assistance from now on.
As regards the self employed, I vividly remember my dad, who was a surgical shoe maker, sending me down to the Leicester main Post Office in the 1960s to buy his ‘stamps’ for the previous financial year, which I then pasted into the booklet provided!
As for the latest Willetts wheel of giving every 25 year old £10,000, is the guy nuts?
From age 65 to 79 I received Councillor Allowances. I paid Income Tax and would have been happy to make a NI contribution, particularly as I was making more use of the NHS than in earlier years. The amount will need to be considered, as would any caps. It is likely that the % of income paid would be less than the normal contribution, which would open the door to look at unearned income.
I’m somewhat surprised that anyone should pose the question “do you have any evidence that people of retirement age work because they can’t afford to live on their pension”?.
Let’s not go down the path of expensive research! Just ask people! I know many people who have reached or are reaching retirement age who dread the financial hit that this brings. If they have the good fortune to be able to go on working, this is a huge comfort to them – even if they would prefer to be doing other things. That this income is not subject to NI is undoubtedly a real help.