Tahir Maher

Lords defeat a victory for common-sense

By | Wed 9th May 2018 - 7:30 am

The Government have received their eleventh defeat in the House of Lords during the Report stage of the EU Withdrawal Bill. The vote on an amendment to ensure our future interaction with EU law and agencies was passed by a cross-bench majority of 298 to 227

Commenting on the victory, Liberal Democrat Leader in the House of Lords, Lord Newby said:
This vote was a victory for common-sense. Of course if the UK wishes to remain in specific agencies, such as Euratom, it should be able to. This allows us to replicate EU law and means that we can continue our role in any agency that we wish to if it is of obvious benefit.

“The Government needs to swallow its pride and keep the benefits of being in European agencies .”

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChris Rennard 9th May - 10:26am
    It was a great shock and a very sad moment when Colin told me about the state of his health when we met at the...
  • User AvatarErlend Watson 9th May - 10:09am
    Colin was an absolute fixture running party elections when I first met him at Dundee Liberal Assembly 1985. I dont claim great experise in STV...
  • User Avatarexpats 9th May - 10:05am
    Michael BG 9th May '18 - 9:16am..... The critical word is 'believe'...Mind you, with an almost entirely pro-Tory media, it should not come as a...
  • User AvatarGraham Jeffs 9th May - 9:55am
    I'm somewhat surprised that anyone should pose the question "do you have any evidence that people of retirement age work because they can't afford to...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 9th May - 9:55am
    Tim - I've never met David, we are not ganging up on you - honestly! But as David says the report is a menu without...
  • User AvatarMichael Kilpatrick 9th May - 9:54am
    As a long-time regular of the cam.misc and cam.transport usenet newsgroups since moving to the area in 1993, I encountered Colin (and a host of...