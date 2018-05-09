The Voice

Layla Moran: Country in need of long term care plan

By | Wed 9th May 2018 - 6:00 am

Today a Commons report highlights how much the adult social care sector is underfunded.

Layla Moran said that this had to change:

Care workers work tirelessly but instead of getting the support they need they face low pay, falling morale and a high turnover of staff.

The country is in desperate need for a long-term plan to fund the increasing demand for care. That is why the Liberal Democrats propose putting a penny on income tax to raise the transformational investment needed to support care workers and protect the future of care services.

We need to do more to value care as a profession, pay people properly and give them career progression and job satisfaction. With an ageing population, it makes sense to do so for everybody’s benefit.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

5 Comments

  • Ruth Bright 9th May '18 - 8:05am

    Does the party ever consult people in the care sector about this stuff? This penny on income tax is becoming like “Paddy’s magic penny” which could miraculously address all ills in education. It will not raise enough to fund the health service proposals in the manifesto + Dilnot + all the things Layla Moran proposes here. Raise all these ideas by all means but be honest about the funding implications.

  • David Raw 9th May '18 - 8:35am

    As a former Convener for Social Work, I have to say Ruth is absolutely correct. Is it the same penny, a second penny, or indeed how many pennies does the task need?

    I’m afraid what come across with the party these days is a lot of well meaning muddle with a large labyrinth of obscure working parties based on London and the Home Counties. One of the great strengths of the party when I first joined in the Jo Grimond days was that he approached leading authorities in various fields to advise on policy. Until Sir Vincent Cable replicates this people will just dismiss the party as insubstantial amateurs.

  • TimC 9th May '18 - 9:03am

    Sorry for defending the central party but yes people in the care sector are asked and leading experts are approached to advise on policy:
    The 1p NHS and social care ring-fence came from an expert panel: https://www.libdemvoice.org/expert-health-panel-calls-for-ringfenced-health-and-care-tax-to-replace-national-insurance-56547.html

    The cannabis regulated market was likewise: https://www.tdpf.org.uk/resources/publications/framework-regulated-market-cannabis-uk-recommendations-expert-panel

    And there’s another one recently convened by Vince on life-long learning: https://www.fenews.co.uk/press-releases/16532-vince-cable-announces-major-commission-on-lifelong-learning

  • Ruth Bright 9th May '18 - 9:55am

    Tim – I’ve never met David, we are not ganging up on you – honestly! But as David says the report is a menu without proper prices. Also the worthy contributors are fantastic but most of them are high-ups on the health side. Layla Moran was talking about proposals for frontline social care, uncosted ones at that. Most care assistants and activity co-ordinators in dementia care are getting £7.83 an hour (£7.38 if they are under 25). There are 850,000 people in this country with dementia. For all their carers to receive a salary that denotes professional status plus individual support and training would be fabulous but would cost untold millions.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChris Rennard 9th May - 10:26am
    It was a great shock and a very sad moment when Colin told me about the state of his health when we met at the...
  • User AvatarErlend Watson 9th May - 10:09am
    Colin was an absolute fixture running party elections when I first met him at Dundee Liberal Assembly 1985. I dont claim great experise in STV...
  • User Avatarexpats 9th May - 10:05am
    Michael BG 9th May '18 - 9:16am..... The critical word is 'believe'...Mind you, with an almost entirely pro-Tory media, it should not come as a...
  • User AvatarGraham Jeffs 9th May - 9:55am
    I'm somewhat surprised that anyone should pose the question "do you have any evidence that people of retirement age work because they can't afford to...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 9th May - 9:55am
    Tim - I've never met David, we are not ganging up on you - honestly! But as David says the report is a menu without...
  • User AvatarMichael Kilpatrick 9th May - 9:54am
    As a long-time regular of the cam.misc and cam.transport usenet newsgroups since moving to the area in 1993, I encountered Colin (and a host of...