Todays Updates – 30th January

Following both Sir Graham Brady’s and Dame Caroline Spelman’s amendments passing last night in the House of Commons, note following comments:

Liberal Democrats have been fighting for over two years to give the people the final say on the deal with the option to remain in the EU. Theresa May’s Conservatives are making a mess of Brexit – it’s become a national embarrassment – and Labour is helping the Tories to deliver Brexit.

It is clear from votes in the House of Commons that divisions in the Labour Party are as deep as they are within the Tory party.

The 14 Labour MPs who sided with the Tories on Cooper’s amendment and the 11 who abstained have become hand maids to a Tory Brexit. As a result, a no-deal Brexit is still a step closer. People will be worried about what the future holds.

The best way out of this mess is to go back to the people and give them a final say on Brexit with the option to stay in the EU. That is what the Liberal Democrats will continue to unequivocally fight for.

By passing the Spelman amendment Parliament has shown that crashing out of the EU should be taken off the table by May as a matter of urgency. The Spelman amendment wasn’t legally binding and so until the Conservative Govt recognise the result of that vote the threat of no deal is still looming.

The EU have repeatedly made it clear that it is not possible to reopen negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement – the Brady amendment demonstrates that the Conservatives have lost touch with reality.

The Tories are so preoccupied with trying to unite their own party that they are toying with the future of the country. It is absolutely essential that the Conservative Government take no deal off the table. They now have a mandate to do so – through the Spelman amendment – so they must rule it out immediately.

It is not a case of May’s deal or no deal. There is another option: Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to give the people the final say with the option to remain in the EU.

The negotiation period of the last two years is over. It is time that the Tories focused on the reality of the current situation and a way out of this mess – it is time for a People’s Vote with the option to remain in the EU.

Press Release:

Labour MPs who sided with the Tories have become handmaids to Brexit

Responding to 14 Labour MPs voting with the Conservative Government against Yvette Cooper’s amendment this evening, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“It is clear from votes in the House of Commons that divisions in the Labour Party are as deep as they are with the Tories. “Labour MPs who sided with the Conservatives have become handmaids to a Tory Brexit. As a result, a no-deal Brexit is a step closer. People will be worried about what the future holds. “The best way out of this mess is to go back to the people and give them a final say on Brexit. That is what the Liberal Democrats will continue to fight for with all our soul and heart.” ENDS

2. The only compromise that the PM should consider is a people’s vote

Responding to the Prime Minister’s agreement to engage with Conservative backbench MPs regarding the ‘Malthouse Compromise’, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“It is beyond ludicrous that the Prime Minister is willing to consider staking the country’s future on technology that does not even exist. This is not even the most irresponsible part. The idea of entering into a transition deal when the Government cannot even agree where we will end up is nothing short of dangerous. “This so-called compromise is nothing other than kicking the can down the road in an attempt to paper over the cracks in the Conservative Party. If the Conservatives are convinced that the can of worms that the referendum opened within their party can somehow be solved by delaying decisions, they are deluded. “The only compromise that will get the UK out of this mess is to give the public a people’s vote, with the option to remain in the EU.” ENDS

3. Tory cuts have made it easy for ‘county lines’ drug traffickers

Responding to the National Crime Agency’s report on the spread of ‘county lines’ drug traffickers, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

“When children as young as 12 are being exploited by drug gangs, the Conservative Government’s approach clearly needs to change. We need to stop both the supply and demand of illegal hard drugs. “Unnecessary Tory cuts to the police have made it easier for organised criminal networks to spread; cuts to the Border Force have made it easier for them to traffic illegal drugs and weapons into the UK; and cuts to youth services have made it easier for them to prey on young people. “That’s why the Liberal Democrats demand more community police officers to prevent gangs from operating, more Border Force officers to stop drugs and weapons entering the country, and more youth services to keep children out of the grip of criminal gangs. “But we must also treat the addiction that fuels demand for these drugs. Rather than simply being locked up, drug users should be diverted into evidence-based treatment programmes and given the support they need to get off drugs.”

ENDS.

4. Time to scrap cruel Vagrancy Act

This evening Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran will use the Adjournment Debate to bring a Bill to parliament that would see the 1824 Vagrancy Act repealed.

The Vagrancy Act currently criminalises those that sleep or beg on the streets.

Commenting ahead of the debate, Layla Moran said:

“I’m delighted that I have the opportunity to debate this Bill

and bring it back to parliament today and to hopefully move a step further to eradicating this cruel practice of criminalising rough sleepers. “Moving people on, issuing fines and putting vulnerable people in prison cells should be a source of shame to our authorities and our government. It is time that this archaic act from the nineteenth century was repealed. “I want to see a society that cares for those that have fallen on hard times and treats them with compassion, not cruelty and condemnation. I hope that parliament joins me in supporting the end of this legislation.”

ENDS

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team