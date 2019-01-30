Part 1 (of 2): The “Dunkirk” myth, and Andrew Marr’s facts about that

This is a two-article set; the first looking at the real “Dunkirk” mentality in 1940-’45 up to 1954; the second at Dutch and British present-day politics.

My first point is: no-one can use opinion polls in proving that the “Dunkirk Spirit” about “surviving without flinching” structural shortages, even: rationing, of daily necessities like fresh “fruit and veg”, medicine, etcetera, was as widespread or as solid in 1940-’44 as the postwar legend has it. Opinion polls were a new thing; the first big Gallup polls in British politics and society only started being conducted from 1944-’45 onwards (see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_poll ). Moreover, 1944 was, after El Alamein, Stalingrad, Midway (Pacific War) and D Day, the optimistic phase of the Second World War. The end was finally in sight, and people started thinking of being able to implement the Beveridge Report and other ways of consolidating welfare and real equality for everyone.

BBC’s Andrew Marr writes in “The Making of Modern Britain” (about the period 1900-1945; Pan / Macmillan Books, London 2009) that the troops evacuated from Dunkirk weren’t proud and determined to fight on, but “demoralized, angry, near mutinous” (p. 373); and that criticism of the war was substantial in 1940-’42. You had the final phase of the Appeasement elite with Halifax and Rab Butler in the summer of 1940 (p. 369); and you had novelist Vera Brittain, Bishop Bell, and Peace Pledgers all criticise the bombing of cities in 1941-2 (Marr, p. 409 and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peace_Pledge_Union ). The government tolerated this debate, but its everyday material control and direction only exempted “poetry, sex and dreaming” (p. 417).

In his other book, “A History of Modern Britain” (about 1945-2010; Pan / Macmillan Books, 2008-‘09), Marr describes how the new Labour ministers in the Cabinet (Attlee and Greenwood) in May 1940 were essential in buttressing and clinching Churchill’s decision to fight on.

In his book about Britain up until ’45, Marr writes: “Britain’s {Second World} war was an exhausting one-off sprint by a scared creature, in late middle age, not (..) a freshly trained athlete in the world arena” (p. 419); and despite massive American and Allied aid (the substantial Dutch merchant navy joining in suffering the losses of the Atlantic convoys), England was bankrupt in 1945.

Despite the Marshall aid pouring in from 1947, rationing had to be continued much longer (until 1954 for meat) in Britain than on the continent, and the people resented its meagreness (Marr, History, p. 52-56).

In Britain, the escape hatches to rationing were a “vigorous black market”, and gentlemen’s clubs dishing out venison from hunts; both meaning not everyone sharing fairly. The black market and the “spiv” (fixer) even made it into the emblematic 1949 film “Passport to Pimlico”, and the TV comedy “Dad’s Army” from the 1970s (Marr, Making of, p. 393; and Marr, History, p. 55, 80-83).

I rest my case.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.