Part 2: Present consumer price hikes and the environmental cleanup.

There are similarities between what happened in 2016-’19 in Britain and the Netherlands both in economics and politics and in the people’s perception and polling reaction.

In 2016-’17 the EMU (including us Dutch) was crawling out of the banking and Euro crisis, and Britain was relieved that the Kladderadatsch announced during the EU referendum campaign didn’t materialise substantially. But while the economy recovered (Holland) or stayed even (Britain), people saw that their buying power flatlining, while trusted big high street store chains (V&D here, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V%26D, dozens in Britain) collapsed, and while big problems in health care (caring at home for the elderly in Holland and Britain; winter A&E crises in the NHS) and a chronic social housing shortage (Holland & Britain) couldn’t be stopped from worsening.

The Dutch 2017coalition government agreement contained the first rise in decades of the low VAT tariff (from 6 to 9%) in 2019 for primary necessities (like food) sold in supermarkets, on the high street. At the time the agreement was published and debated in parliament, nobody minded much, because a cut in direct taxes and other advantages were promised to protect everybody’s spending power, even slightly improving it. So the people in Holland implicitly said: “we’ll weather it”, and it wasn’t a big negative in opinion polls.

However, then, in December 2018, Dutch energy prices were hiked on the back of the VAT rise, shops used the VAT rise to recoup costs they hadn’t passed on until then, and the concept plans for Climate Change combatting policies promised further costs and inconvenience for the Dutch. Result: the VAT hike was very unpopular, even after the pay slips of every working person last week showed that indeed the buying power was maintained or slightly improved. Support of the coalition government tanked to a Trump-like low (35%) in polls last Sunday and Monday.

In Britain a similar picture: Brexit price hikes and the future cost of cleaning up your cities’ air.

Coincidentally, Monday’s sudden warning from big supermarkets, KFC, etcetera about hiccups in their just-in-time delivery mechanism for fresh fruits and vegs, and structural price hikes (https://www.bbc.com/news/business-47028748 ), came at the same time as news that the continuing British price wars among the big supermarket chains will result in a new wave of reorganization and mass layoffs (including in the fresh fruit, veg & fish departments) at Tesco. Combine the two items, and the logistical problems and price hikes in supermarkets could disrupt the sector as a whole, leading to new layoffs, budget cuts and maybe shops closing. The only positive thing I can see is that bike-delivery food stores like Uber Eats will have logistical (and food quality control) problems so that they won’t win automatically in the increased competition.

The logistical problems may be temporary or moderate, but the price hikes will be structural. Michael Gove’s DEFRA says British agriculture is well placed to expand; but, in case of a No Deal Brexit, EU workers on the fields will instantly lose all securities the EU offers them. They will consider repatriating to secure conditions. Won’t that undermine the expansion potential of British agriculture?

In the BBC evening news of Monday, 28th of January, agricultural importer Dave Catt told John Pienaar he is “petrified” by No Deal Brexit ruining his business. His brother, farmer Catt, hoped Dutch exporters could make up the shortage; but both Dutch and British truckers are telling everybody that main British roads are saturated with import & exporting trucks as it is. Moreover, the government program of adding other British seaports still has to get started and is untested.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.