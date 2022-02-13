Tom Arms’ World Review – Key players in the Ukraine crisis

Putin

Vladimir Putin must be as happy as a five-year-old who has just inherited a sweet shop. Statesman after stateswomen are trekking to Moscow to implore him not to plunge Europe into war by invading Ukraine. If the Russian leader’s intention was to put himself and Russia at the centre of the world stage then he has succeeded. At the top of this week’s visitors’ list was French President Emmanuel Macron who spent five hours talking geopolitics across a table the size of a football field. Macron was in Moscow with several hats: President of France, current President of the European Council, a rabid Europhile, and a candidate in the 2022 presidential elections. He needed results for the sake of European peace, EU unit and his campaign. At the post-summit it seemed as if Macronian diplomacy had worked. The French president said he had offered “concrete security guarantees” and Putin confirmed that they were worth exploring.” However, neither side was willing to elaborate on what the guarantees were and almost as soon as Macron was on the plane for Paris via Kiev, Putin was rattling his sabres again.

NATO splits?

Much has been made of splits within NATO. Highly exaggerated. If anything the renewed Russian threat has reminded the Alliance of its primary purpose and revived old ties. There are differences of emphasis. France, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands prefer a more diplomatic route while Britain, the US and the East Europeans are pushing for more of a military-deterrent backed up with the threat of tough sanctions. The most distressing response has been the Germans. Angela Merkel was noted as the leader of Europe and a stateswoman who understood the mind of Vladimir Putin. The EU and NATO were hoping that the new chancellor, SPD leader Olof Scholz, would fill her shoes. No such luck. He is too busy prevaricating and procrastinating to play much of any role. At the heart of Germany’s problems are its history and its dependence on Russian oil and gas. Germany invariably takes a more pacifist line as it is keen not to disturb the lingering ghosts of its militaristic history. On top of that, it receives about half of its energy from Russia. This figure is set to increase exponentially if and when the Nordstream2 gas pipeline comes on stream. At the post Biden-Scholz press conference this week, Biden was keen to report that Germany and the US are in “lockstep” over Ukraine and that Nordstream2 was shelved. Scholz, however, was reluctant to announce an end to the pipeline. The future of Nordstream2 and Ukraine has divided German business and the members of Scholz’s SPD party. They are all Europhiles and Atlanticists, but they are also reluctant to impose sanctions which could hit Germany as hard—if not harder—than they hit Russia.

Biden

Biden appears to have achieved rare bipartisan support over Ukraine. Democrats and most Republicans are outdoing themselves in their anti-Russian statements. Biden has repeatedly said that a Russian invasion is “imminent”. He is particularly worried about military manoeuvres in Belarus and the Russian navy blocking Ukrainian access to the Black Sea. Americans in the Ukraine have been told to leave “as things could go crazy quickly.” Biden has sent defensive equipment to Ukraine and troops to East European NATO members. But he is adamant that the US will not militarily support Ukraine if it is invaded. He said: “That’s a world war when Americans and Russians start shooting at one another.” The US president is putting his eggs in the sanctions basket. To ensure the widest possible support within the Alliance, US diplomats are busy pressuring oil and gas producers in Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to divert supplies to Europe should Russia turn off westward bound taps.

Bellicose Boris

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the most bellicose member of the Alliance. This can be partly attributed to Britain’s traditional anti-Russian stance, partly to Johnson’s acute domestic problems and partly to Johnson’s efforts to be taken a serious player at a time when most of the rest of the world is treating him as a bad joke. Johnson hopes that “strong deterrence” and “patient diplomacy” will prevent a war. To that end Britain has supplied anti-tank weapons, helmets, body armour, combat boots and 350 troops. Both Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have been dispatched to Moscow for talks. The talks between Truss and her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov were a total failure. Lavrov said UK-Russian relations were at a low point and Ms Truss accused the Russian foreign secretary of “Cold War rhetoric.”

What will China do?

Lurking in the Ukrainian shadows is China. What will Beijing do if Russia invades Ukraine? Relations between Moscow and Beijing currently rival the halcyon days of Stalin and Mao. The Chinese supported Putin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and eased Western-imposed sanctions by becoming Russia’s biggest trading partner. The two countries also recently signed an agreement for staged increases in military cooperation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called Putin’s current Ukrainian claims “legitimate”. But that is as far as he is prepared to go at the moment, and he has tempered this diplomatic support with a call for all sides to step back from the brink. As a sign of support for the Russian leader, President Xi Jinping held a mini-summit with the Russian leader on the fringes of the opening ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics. Chinese officials were quick to stress that it was the first face-to-face summit Xi has had with a foreign leader for two years. Details of the discussion were not disclosed, but it is likely that the two men discussed ways that China could further ease Western economic sanctions if they are imposed in the wake of a conflict. But China knows it must be careful as help for Russia could easily result in increased sanctions against Beijing as well.

* Tom Arms is the Foreign Editor of Liberal Democratic Voice. His book “America Made in Britain” has recently been published by Amberley Books. He is also the author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War.”