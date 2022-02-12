Getting our technology and tools right: get in the know.

Campaign Technology is one of the most important things for the Liberal Democrats to get right.

Whether it’s canvassing apps, websites or even data entry, we can’t campaign effectively without the right tools and the right data.

Over the last 18 months, the LDHQ technology team has been reviewing our data, technology and tools. We’ve also been gathering feedback from the people who use them to help us understand where the problems are at the moment.

That process has identified a number of problems with our current setup, including:

We aren’t getting value for money from our campaigning technology

Our data quality is low and it is scattered across multiple systems

Our websites are expensive, hard to maintain and out of date

We can’t give volunteers easy and high-quality information on how their teams are doing and their campaigns are going

Our tools aren’t easy for activists to use

I think there’d be few Liberal Democrat activists out there who disagreed with that list of big picture issues – so hopefully we’ve got the measure of the problems we need to solve.

Of course, solving those problems will take time and patience: there are no overnight magic wand fixes that will solve everything (sorry!).

We’re going to need to make sure we have the basics done right and build up from there – just like we did with Lighthouse.

That’s why our first priority is getting our membership data flowing properly between Lighthouse and Connect – a project that will finally be able to kick off next week. We hope to have good news on this for you very soon.

We’re also hoping to make these changes in a much more open and collaborative way than has traditionally been the case.

We’re planning to announce more on the roadmap for technology changes later this month.

We’re hosting two Q&A sessions at Spring Conference so that members can ask questions and learn more about our plans.

You can register for conference here.

We’ll also be announcing some sessions that don’t require a conference registration, so if you can’t make it, this won’t be your only chance!)

There’ll, of course, be updates posted here as we make progress on the project. We’ve also set up an email list where you can get updates on the Technology project.

You’ll get at most, one extra email from the party a week and that’ll be packed full of status updates and useful information to help you understand what’s changing and why. You can sign up for those updates here: https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/LDTechProject

We’re planning to regularly ask for feedback from you on what we’re doing and planning – so that we can make sure that we’re making the right decisions.

Many of you will also have seen the Email Tool survey that we’ve asked people to complete by Tuesday 15th February (you can complete it here).

This builds on the surveys and in-person consultations we did last year and is only a taste of what’s to come.

If you’re interested in finding out more and helping us get this right, please sign up for email updates from the team today. You can do that here:

And keep your eyes peeled for the update on the roadmap later this month!

* Greg Foster is the Liberal Democrats' Head of Technology