ALDC’s by-election report – 10 February 2022

It has been a stonking week for the Lib Dems in this week’s by-elections – winning all 3 principal by-elections contested on Thursday night and coming within a whisker of taking a Town Council seat too.

In Eastleigh the local Lib Dem team held onto Eastleigh Central ward increasing their vote share by 7%.Congratulations to Cllr Bhavin Dedhia and the team on a great hold.

Eastleigh BC, Eastleigh Central ward

Liberal Democrat (Bhavin Dedhia): 781 [43.9%, +6.9%]

Labour: 433 [24.3%, -4.5%]

Conservative: 362 [20.3%, -4.8%]

Green: 140 [7.9%, from nowhere]

Reform: 64 [3.6%, -0.1%]

In Somerset West and Taunton the Lib Dems gained the Independent seat of Alcombe with over 50% of the vote and a very impressive 16.7% increase in our share of the vote. Well done to newly elected Councillor Nicole Hawkins and everyone who helped on the campaign there.

Somerset West and Taunton DC, Alcombe ward

Liberal Democrat (Nicole Hawkins): 259 [49.2%, +16.7%]

Conservative: 223 [44.3%, +25.3%]

Labour: 21 [4%, -6.9]

Independent: 13 [2.5%, from nowhere]

Finally there were 2 by-elections in Hailsham – one on the district Council and one on the Town Council – both of which saw great Lib Dem performances.

Firstly Anne Blake-Coggins gained the seat of Hailsham South on Wealden DC with just under 60% of the total vote and a storming 23% increase in vote-share. Congratulations to Anne on becoming the new Lib Dem Councillor for the area.

Wealden DC, Hailsham South

Liberal Democrat (Anne Blake-Coggins): 394 [59.7%, +23.2%]

Conservative: 254 [38.5%, -6.7%]

SDP: 12 [1.8%, from nowhere]

A second by election was also held on Thursday night – this time on Hailsham Town Council. Lib Dem candidate Darren Ridge came agonisingly close to taking Hailsham North West ward off the Conservatives – falling short by just 8 votes. Well done to Darren and the team in Hailsham on a great result.

Hailsham TC, Hailsham North West

Conservative: 251 [51%]

Liberal Democrat (Darren Ridge): 243 [49%]

A full breakdown of these results can be found on ALDCs website here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.