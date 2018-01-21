Tom Brake: CBI pours cold water on Govenrment’s Brexit plans

After Carolyn Fairbairn, the Director General of the CBI, called for the UK to remain in a customs union with the EU, our Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said that this poured cold water on the Government’s plans:

This is an important intervention from the CBI, and pours yet more cold water on the government’s idea that they can rustle up a trade deal that in anyway compares to the economic benefits of being in the EU and maintain the red lines they have set.

The Conservatives are making a monumental mess of Brexit. The approach Theresa May has adopted so far is creating mass uncertainty for people and businesses and is designed to please her party’s right wing not to deliver what is best for the country. She must now change course.

Liberal Democrats want to see a vote on the deal she strikes with the EU, so that the people can have their say on whether it is good enough for Britain.