Tony Greaves writes…Home rule for the north

The North of England is the second English region after London and the south-east together, and has 15 million people—three times as many as Scotland and five times as many as Wales. It shares considerable cultural, economic and social cohesion and history, and many current problems. This is about the North as such because the North should stand together as a whole.

What we have is asymmetric devolution. Scotland, and to a lesser extent Wales have increasingly become functioning units of a federal system, except there is no federal system for them to be the units of. This is not a system that is sustainable in the long run. We still have a highly centralized state, not least in England, with a number of peripheral anomalies. If I call Wales and Scotland peripheral anomalies, I do so with admiration that they have been able to break free from the grip of London to the extent that they have. Then we have gimmicks such as EVEL (English Votes for English Laws in the House of Commons).

Some people believe the answer is a federal system with an English Parliament, but the result of that would in due course be the complete detachment of Scotland and Wales. And it would do nothing to change the concentration of economic and political power within England. We have had a series of feeble initiatives such as the attempt by John Prescott to set up a North-east Assembly with no powers, which was rightly rejected. Labor set up government regional offices in which civil servants from different departments sat in the same buildings and talked to their bosses in London rather than to each other. There was the coalition’s regional growth fund and its local enterprise partnerships—nobody really noticed them.

The North is being fragmented into city regions but it is not devolution: it is almost entirely the reorganisation of local government. It is the concentration of power within local government, with all power going to the big cities, but what is that except the power for those involved to carry begging bowls on the train to Whitehall and Westminster and, if they are lucky, to go home with their railway fares? As power is concentrated in big cities through city regions and mayors, the people who suffer in the North of England are those in the areas on the edges, and the places in between. Particularly towns, which have lost so much of their civic culture, power and society in recent years.

However, we are getting a greater recognition of the North of England as a region in its own right, not fragmented into three or four different patches, but as one major region. We have the Northern Powerhouse. It was a slogan invented by George Osborne when he was Chancellor, but it has resulted in meetings, conferences, projects and all sorts of things. It has resulted in the relabelling as Northern Powerhouse projects things that would have been happening anyway (and still have to be funded from London). But it might have some value through the recognition it has encouraged of the North as one region.

Transport for the North is far more important. Here is a devolved transport body which has real powers. It still has to take its begging bowl to London for cash and projects but, nevertheless, it is a body with powers. And it covers the North. Network Rail and NHS England both have a director for the North; we have the Northern Housing Consortium; the IPPR has set up IPPR North, a dedicated think tank for the North of England; the Northern Powerhouse Partnership has meetings (and, no doubt, lots of pleasant dinners); and we are told there is Northern Powerhouse Rail, whatever that turns out to be.

I believe the future lies in devolution to the North of England, with a body which, in an inevitably asymmetric system—can stand alongside Wales and Scotland. The proposal for a UK or even an English convention is worthwhile, but what is needed first is a convention of people in the North. It is time for those of us in the North of England to get together across the whole of the North, and work out the options for what we would like. This should be discussed by the people of the North; we would then come to the national level and say, “This is what we want”. That is what Scotland did; it is what the North of England has to do. It requires a considerable change of attitude, not just by central Government but by people throughout the North

This is an edited version of a speech I made in the House of Lords during a debate on a proposal for a Constitutional Convention for the United Kingdom, with special emphasis on England.