Tony Greaves writes…Home rule for the north

The North of England is the second English region after London and the south-east together, and has 15 million people—three times as many as Scotland and five times as many as Wales. It shares considerable cultural, economic and social cohesion and history, and many current problems. This is about the North as such because the North should stand together as a whole.
What we have is asymmetric devolution. Scotland, and to a lesser extent Wales have increasingly become functioning units of a federal system, except there is no federal system for them to be the units of. This is not a system that is sustainable in the long run. We still have a highly centralized state, not least in England, with a number of peripheral anomalies. If I call Wales and Scotland peripheral anomalies, I do so with admiration that they have been able to break free from the grip of London to the extent that they have. Then we have gimmicks such as EVEL (English Votes for English Laws in the House of Commons).
Some people believe the answer is a federal system with an English Parliament, but the result of that would in due course be the complete detachment of Scotland and Wales. And it would do nothing to change the concentration of economic and political power within England. We have had a series of feeble initiatives such as the attempt by John Prescott to set up a North-east Assembly with no powers, which was rightly rejected. Labor set up government regional offices in which civil servants from different departments sat in the same buildings and talked to their bosses in London rather than to each other. There was the coalition’s regional growth fund and its local enterprise partnerships—nobody really noticed them.
The North is being fragmented into city regions but it is not devolution: it is almost entirely the reorganisation of local government. It is the concentration of power within local government, with all power going to the big cities, but what is that except the power for those involved to carry begging bowls on the train to Whitehall and Westminster and, if they are lucky, to go home with their railway fares? As power is concentrated in big cities through city regions and mayors, the people who suffer in the North of England are those in the areas on the edges, and the places in between. Particularly towns, which have lost so much of their civic culture, power and society in recent years.
However, we are getting a greater recognition of the North of England as a region in its own right, not fragmented into three or four different patches, but as one major region. We have the Northern Powerhouse. It was a slogan invented by George Osborne when he was Chancellor, but it has resulted in meetings, conferences, projects and all sorts of things. It has resulted in the relabelling as Northern Powerhouse projects things that would have been happening anyway (and still have to be funded from London). But it might have some value through the recognition it has encouraged of the North as one region.
Transport for the North is far more important. Here is a devolved transport body which has real powers. It still has to take its begging bowl to London for cash and projects but, nevertheless, it is a body with powers. And it covers the North. Network Rail and NHS England both have a director for the North; we have the Northern Housing Consortium; the IPPR has set up IPPR North, a dedicated think tank for the North of England; the Northern Powerhouse Partnership has meetings (and, no doubt, lots of pleasant dinners); and we are told there is Northern Powerhouse Rail, whatever that turns out to be.
I believe the future lies in devolution to the North of England, with a body which, in an inevitably asymmetric system—can stand alongside Wales and Scotland. The proposal for a UK or even an English convention is worthwhile, but what is needed first is a convention of people in the North. It is time for those of us in the North of England to get together across the whole of the North, and work out the options for what we would like. This should be discussed by the people of the North; we would then come to the national level and say, “This is what we want”. That is what Scotland did; it is what the North of England has to do. It requires a considerable change of attitude, not just by central Government but by people throughout the North
This is an edited version of a speech I made in the House of Lords during a debate on a proposal for a Constitutional Convention for the United Kingdom, with special emphasis on England.
In light of Brexit, and the ineptitude of both major parties as Liberals we should be pushing for major constitutional reform. That includes abolition of the current parliamentary system and replaced with a more federal government. A separate parliament for England and a senate and a Congress system for the whole of the UK. The congress to pass template legislation which can be adapted to each area of the UK. Foreign policy and defence only to be retained WITH all other powers devolved. To assist and stop disjointed trading and competition with in the separate parts of the UK, a tax system designed with a upper and lower level and each one can select the taxes rates that suite them. A common fisheries, agricultural system to be developed. Its that way that the avoidance of English or Scottish votes or Welsh votes that have haunted previous administrations
What about Northern Ireland and its relationships under the Belfast Agreement?
Were they edited out? The history of Liverpool is integral to government and politics in the North, for instance there is a waterway to Manchester. Learn from the Swiss and dig tunnels through mountains (and north-south in Wales).
Dan, Under no circumstances do we need or want a parliament for England. It would still be based in London and still ignore the needs of the North (or the Southwest or anywhere other than London). Not only that but it would totally unbalance any federal structure we set up.
Whilst my preference is for a Parliament for Yorkshire, I do not rule out such a body for the North, because that would be a great improvement on government in London.
I am a big supporter of further devolution, and devolution within England, rather than an English Parliament, which I agree would enhance the problems of centralisation towards the South-East.
The challenge is defining just how large each of these devolved regions should be, and where to draw those lines. It’s been easy enough with Scotland and Wales, but with the population of Yorkshire being greater than Scotland, it raises questions about what sort of size, and commonality, is desirable. It would require a great deal of local discussion and must be handled sensitively, but the biggest danger is just kicking the can down the road because no-one’s quite sure where those boundaries should lie.
I understand the feeling behind the post – but where is “the North?” There are people who think that Peterborough is the North, .. I suppose if you are from Brighton it is. Wherever you draw the line it will be divisive. I live north of Hadrian’s wall, but still in England, and I get the feeling that anything south of Doncaster is south. Sometimes, Liverpool and Manchester ae so far away that they might as well be classified as “Down South”
As I said, I understand the frustration, but your suggestion should include, and define all regions of England
More English devolution nonsense. Firstly the English will never accept the Balkanisation and destruction of England and secondly the author never mentions the key word – TAX.
Devolutionists never do but it doesn’t matter as they always have been, and will continue to be, completely ignored. The break up of England gets less coverage in the national press than Kim Kardashian’s latest choice of lipstick.
Will this require a new Barnett Formula wherein the South is taxed to subsidise the North?
Do you think the taxpayers in the South will be delighted with that idea or will they give the North a familiar two word response?
Enough, please, of this air headed superficiality. Confront the key problem of who gets taxed and who decides what on, in detail, or don’t bother promoting English devolution at all.
I had meant to include in my comment something about further devolution including an adapted Barnet type formula. There already exists fiscal transfer across the regions, so nothing particularly new for the taxpayers would be required, but it is haphazard and a formalised structure would help enormously to bring down inequalities.
@Innocent Bystander, I’m not sure why you would see devolution within England as Balkanisation? Why not think along the German lines where it works very effectively. The country is united, and yet each region has its own identity and say in how things are done more locally. It’s not instigated the break-up of Germany, so why would it happen to England? If anything, it would aid in the cohesion of the UK, and reduce resentment across regions. I hope it goes without saying to this audience that we also need electoral reform if we want to improve relations between the regions.
A Federal solution is a possible answer. Not ‘balkanisation’ as (far from) ‘Innocent Bystander’ envisages. It could go something like this: A Federal Parliament in Westminster, elected by PR from the Regions and Nations of the U K, with a second, Revising Chamber (Senate) made up of delegates from the Regions and Nations based on population size. Below that, Parliaments in NI, Wales and Scotland as well as North West and North West England, the West and East Midlands, East Anglia and Southwest and Southwest England., all elected by PR. Below that, Unitary Authorities through the U.K. and below them, elected Parish and Neighbourhood Councils. All but the Senate would have tax raising powers.
If Mr ‘Bystander’ wants an example of how it might work, I would suggest that he looks at places like Canada and Germany. In any case, it’s all off the agenda at the moment as all we appear to be stressing about is bloody Brexit.
Devolution, at its worst, is simply handing out the responsibility but with the power. It’s happening in Wales now. There will be no point complaining to your MP, about the local NHS or education system, or the Westminster government which does have the power to do something. Instead we’ll be told that is a matter for the devolved assembly which has been given the responsibility but not the power.
I don’t see it. People citing Germany are ignoring the fact that it was mostly Prussia until 1871, was in constant conflict with its neighbours over disputed borders and caused two World Wars trying to extend its territories to the East.
@Peter Martin
Good point. Devolution has to include significant transfer of power and budget from central government to the regions. Possibly based on population plus some sort of offset for regeneration. How else would transport in the North be fixed? This is pretty fundamental, without regeneration how else will the demands of the left-behind be addressed? If you do not gave a policy for that, you are not a serious contender for votes. More directly, how else will you fix the potholes?
@ Fiona,
“Why not think along the German lines where it works very effectively.”
You can’t assume that what works (reasonably?) well in Germany will work in the UK. The macroeconomics are quite different. Germany is a net exporter with an inwards flow of money into all the regions with the exception of the former DDR. The Federal Govt has to remove that money using high levels of taxation to prevent inflation. The Germans still haven’t worked out how to apply fiscal equalisation to bring that region up to western standards.
There needs to be a net flow of money out of London and into the regions to equalise the UK economy. Otherwise we have too much inflation in London and the SE of England, as that part overheats and too much recession in the regions and other UK countries as those parts are barely lukewarm economically.
Putting in extra borders and boundaries doesn’t help.
The Barnet formula only works if most of the country is not devolved. I’m not sure it would survive devolution for the North (ten million people in the existing devolved nations and fifteen million new ones would all see their funding increased). Devolution for London would be even more problematic. We need a more robust system of locally raised taxes with an explicit element of redistribution.
@Glenn
You need to mug up on your German history. Whilst Prussia may have ended up as the most influential German State (after all the King of Prussia was acclaimed Emperor of Germany in the Hall of Mirrors, Versailles, at the end of the Franco Prussian War in 1971), there was a lot more to Imperial Germany than just one kingdom. In any case, what I was talking about was Germany today and how it is governed and not the Germany to which you refer. I just wish that people would stop reliving the World Wars and move on.
I agree with Tony Greaves when he says “I believe the future lies in devolution to the North of England, with a body which, in an inevitably asymmetric system—can stand alongside Wales and Scotland.”
Peter Martin makes the important point that responsibility without power is self-defeating. Home rule has to mean just that – it must include tax-raising powers. The broad territories of the Heptachy provide a reasonable basis (and historical origins) for the development of a Federal System of government for England comprising areas of a large enough size to be individually economically sustainable.
For the North this means that part of England that lies within the old Kingdom of Northumbia.
The principle of subsidiarity would have to apply such that only those functions that it was absolutely necessary for the national government to undertake would be the responsibility of the UK Parliament with all other functions devolved to regional bodies. This would include the management and provision of healthcare on a local basis, as advocated by William Beveridge, but centralized on a national basis by Bevan. While a national curriculum for education would likely continue, regional governments could administer schools and FE colleges through Local Education Authorities. Each of the areas would be large enough to develop their own transport infrastructure in conjunction with a national system of rail and road links.
Correction. For ‘1971’ read ‘1871’.
@Peter Martin
Talking of the GDR, anyone visiting the East shortly after reunification, as I did, would have seen at first hand the massive gulf that had to be bridged to bring this former state’s infrastructure up to western standards, something which has largely happened and been paid for mainly by the German taxpayer. Unfortunately, economic prosperity has not followed to the same extent. It’s therefore not surprising that AfD has made such inroads in the Länder there.
@ John Marriott. I bet the two armies were a bit knackered in 1971, John.
Regional redistribution is based on bringing all taxes into a central pot in the treasury and redistributing from that central pot. When most taxes are collected regionally, the need for regional distribution goes away. There are more people living in relative poverty in London then the entire population of Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle combined exacerbated by unaffordable rents and housing costs.
The wealth of any region lies in its land, natural resources and its population.
This article by Professor Ted Gwartney https://landresearchtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/DebtDeathDeadweight.Ch7_.pdf. he gives an example of the power of Land Value Capture in his home state of California.
” Back in 1886, citizens organised themselves after one California rancher who owned one million acres won full rights to the water of the Kern River. The result was the Wright Act, which permitted local irrigation districts to fund the construction of dams and canals and other infrastructure with bonds that were paid off by land rent. The impact was startling. It took just 10 years for the Central Valley to be transformed into over 7,000 independent farms. The Wright Act was amended to mandate the total exemption of improvements from the tax base. Irrigation Districts included and taxed land that was used not only for farming but also for residence and commerce within townships. Steadily the Irrigation Districts evolved to fund reclamation, recreation, and electric power. The formerly semi-arid plains of the San Joaquin Valley became the “bread basket of America”, one of the most productive farming areas on the planet.”