15 December 2018 – today’s press releases

By | Sun 16th December 2018 - 12:11 am

My apologies for lateness, but it’s been Opera Night in Needham Market, and we’ve been kept up by an Armenian soprano… And no, that’s not a metaphor…

Only two today, but one of them turned up just before midnight, so don’t say you aren’t getting them fresh.

Lib Dems: Diplomatic move by Australian Government is ‘deeply unhelpful and disappointing’

Responding to reports that the Australian Government have recognised the state of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and plan to move their embassy there from Tel Aviv once a peace settlement is reached, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

This move from the agreed UN position by the Australians​, is deeply unhelpful and disappointing.

We must all strive towards a renewed push for peace and calm in occupied territories, and all nations have a responsibility to uphold that.

Lib Dems: Penny dropping with top Tories over People’s Vote

Responding to reports in tomorrow’s Sunday Times that two of Theresa May’s key allies, David Liddington and Gavin Barwell, have been making preparations for a referendum giving the people the final say, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Better late than never, it seems the penny has dropped with at least some senior Ministers – a People’s Vote provides the only escape route from a divisive and damaging Brexit.

The parties must join forces to defeat the PM’s friendless deal and trigger the vote and legislation necessary for a referendum. This decision must be taken back to the people, with the option to remain on the ballot paper offering us a chance to get out of this mess.

