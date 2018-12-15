Christmas competition How can we reduce inequality

Reducing inequality is something that all politicians even Conservatives say they are in favour of.
They even produce figures to try and demonstrate that government measures are having a positive effect.
The reality, of course, is that over the last forty years or so inequality has got worse particularly in economic terms.
Wealth gives access to things like better quality health and education leading on to employment opportunities that the poorer in our society can only dream of.
This is combined with a trend since the Thatcher years of a decline in access to things like relatively well-paying jobs and decent, affordable housing for the masses.
Put on top of that the cuts in welfare then you reach a stage where the United Nations commissions an investigation into poverty in the nation.
Liberals have a proud history of tackling inequality the Beveridge plan of the 1940s being just one notable example and we must now come up with a new Beveridge type plan for the 21st century.
Here are some ideas;
On Work and Welfare – A Universal Basic Income for those citizens who are unable to work because they can’t find a job, are unable to work due to disability or ill health or due to caring responsibilities.
This to be set at a level that actually enables people to live a reasonable standard of life.
As technology leads to less availability of work opportunities the UBI could be extended to all.
On Education – Reform of education so that every child gets the right start in life.
Investment is urgently needed in schools to reduce class sizes.
We should also look at ways to improve parents choice and involvement in their children’s education.
On Health – Build on our current policy of more funding for the NHS by also taking Adult Social Care under its umbrella.
We should also radically reform the NHS, so it is more patient centred by reducing layers of bureaucracy.
On Housing – Measures are needed to drastically increase the amount of social housing available through a mix of local
authority and housing association development.
We can only really tackle inequality by building a society where everyone gets a good education, a comfortable home and the chance to have a decent living.
At the same time a place where those who are unable to work for whatever reason get the support they need.
A country where the Health Service is from the cradle to the grave as it was when the NHS was founded back in 1948.
A Liberal vision for a Liberal nation.
* David Warren worked in Royal Mail for more than 25 years. He is now a freelance business consultant specialising in this area and a liberal.
The WelfSoc reserch team published “Attitudes, Aspirations and Welfare
Social Policy Directions in Uncertain Times http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/politicsandpolicy/how-deliberative-forums-can-help-us-understand-uk-attitudes-to-welfare/.” The findings identified a mistrust in the capacity of the government to address the issues that most people face. It is this lack of trust that turns people against the welfare system rather than an ideological commitment to neoliberalism.
“Immigration remains a central issue, with a large majority endorsing much stricter border controls. Spending on those of working age and especially unemployed people was perhaps the most important issue raised in relation to the future sustainability of welfare. The cost of benefits was (again mistakenly) believed to be decisive in undermining the capacity of government to fund the areas of welfare they valued highly – the NHS and pensions.
People expressed disquiet at state activities in other areas, including foreign aid spending, general waste and inefficiency in the public sector, and the failure to curb inequality and to frame effective tax laws that made the rich pay their fair share. They saw the state as unable to regulate multi-national companies and weak in its efforts to restrict zero-hour contracts or advance social mobility. All these ideas linked together to form a framing of government as unable to direct resources to the services that people needed, prone to waste money on those who should not be getting it and incapable of organizing provision so that the services people wanted were properly funded.
Most people were enthusiastic about social investment in training and education, particularly for those who were less academically able and excluded from the university route to a career. There was also strong support for state subsidies to childcare (not surprising since childcare in the UK is currently the most expensive in the OECD) to enable women to enter paid work, but, in line with concern about scrounging, only for those in employment.
These attitudes fit with the overall individualist framing. The object is to enable the individual to compete fairly in an unequal labour market and to take responsibility for her or himself. Education and training are seen as primarily directed towards access to jobs. In relation to childcare there are few references to the value of nurseries in socialisation, education or child development.”
I think that the list covers what I would like to see the Liberal Democrats campaigning on.
One major addition though. There needs to be much more direct government action on environmental issues. Currently the market tends to decide on what is environmentally acceptable, so we all applaud when a company drops plastic drinking straws !, we all think we have done our bit when we pay 5p for a plastic bag and stick a bottle in a green bin, as if that is going to change our world. Simple legislation, which I believe would get widespread support could drastically change our immediate environment. What materials can be used, recycling rules (not just voluntary targets), minimum mileage targets for vehicles, and maybe even food shipping miles, limits on aircraft miles flown, on shipping emissions per unit imported, on produce of certain meat products.
This is something which needs to be targeted and addressed seriously and profoundly rather than being treated as salad garnish !
However you want to dress up any greater equality polices as Liberalism, they will really only be effective if they take from the wealthy and hand over to the less wealthy. They will be socialist in nature. The Beveridge report may have been written by a Liberal but it was implemented by the postwar Labour Govt.
There is only the Nation State that can impose those. The Pan-European entity known as the EU has no inclination to become involved in any of that, and local governments and regional governments don’t have the power. So inevitably the detractors will describe it all as State socialism.
If you’re fine with all that then fair enough. But I suspect many Liberals won’t be. They won’t want the Lib Dems turning into a Labour Party MkII
Peter Martin, in 1909 the Liberal government introduced the first redistributive budget so you are wrong about this kind of measure being socialist in origin. At the moment Lib Dems want to achieve a fair society and, as you say, this will involve the redistribution of wealth so that no one is imprisoned by poverty. This is completely in line with Liberal thinking and doesn’t require a socialist state to implement it. Socialism concentrates on the ownership of the means of production and relies on the power of class groups to achieve its aims. Liberalism values the individual as well as the community and is therefore much more suited to achieve a fair society within a modern day economy.