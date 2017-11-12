Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #495

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 495th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (5-11 November, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. On sexual abuse in the Lib Dems – or why I haven’t signed April’s letter to Vince and Sal by Jennie Rigg on I spend ages hanging around the Rue Morgue in a gorilla suit and what do I get?

There might be times when it is appropriate to report criminal behaviour to the Police.

2. Former Liberal Democrat candidate launches new political party by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Any Advance on the Lib Dems?

3. Lib Dem shortlist for Cheltenaham announced by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Looks like someone has given their members’ mailing to the local paper.

4. Vince Cable was naughtier than Theresa May by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

He was a force to be reckoned with as a teenager.

5. Sarah Olney steps down as Vince Cable’s chief of staff by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

So she can stand for Richmond Park again.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. A scene from the movie Airplane which could be a parody of the PM’s stance on Boris by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

What exactly will it take for him to lose his job?

7. Day 6154: Time to tear down this institution before it falls down by Richard Flowers on The very fluffy diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant.

Parliament isn’t doing its job properly, says Richard.

8. Tory leadership vacuum by Cicero on Cicero’s Songs.

Chaos at the top of the Tories as businesses get ready to relocate in their thousands.

9. Debunking Professor Winston by Zoe O’Connell on Complicity .

Yet another anti-transgender statement fisked. .

10. A century on from the Cottingley Fairies by David Boyle on The Real Blog.

What happens when you try to write about fairies.

11. Diary day 412: In the prison of our language, the government gets more fragile by Josephine Hayes on Josephine Hayes.

The prison of the Brexiteers’ making

12. Remembrance Day by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

A reflection on Armistice Day

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!



<a href="https://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-495-55834.html"><img src="https://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings