Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #497

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 497th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (26 November – 2 December 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Lib Dem clean sweep with 3 by-election gains, one with a 54% swing from Labour by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

A good night for the Lib Dems.

2. Five shortlisted for Lib Dem selection in Cambridge by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

And we’ll find out who wins in the New Year.

3. Jason Zadrozny: Clearing my name has taken almost every penny I had by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

You have to wonder, how, on the evidence they had, this could have got as far as it did.

4. Have the German FDP been smarter than the Liberal Democrats? by Stephen Williams on Stephen Willliams’ blog.

The former Lib Dem minister looks back on the forming of the coalition. What if we had walked away?

5. Full house for Lib Dems in local by-elections by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer.

These posts about Lib Dem success are very popular…

6. This budget was a joke and offers nothing to young people by Maelo Manning on Libdemchild aged 18.

We can safely assume that Maelo is unimpressed…

7. Why I don’t want Kingdom to come by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think .

A liberal insight into the politics of rubbish.

8. Theresa May misplaces an entire agenda by Peter Black on Peter Black.

THe PM isn’t doing so well…

9. Diary Day 432: British Ministers encounter flak by Josephine Hayes on Josephine Hayes.

Because their positions on Brexit are pretty much ludicrous and they can’t see it..

10. Politics predictions for 2018 by Andrew Hickey on Sci-Ence! Justice Leak.

If this is Andrew in optimistic mode, I’d hate to think what he’d say if he felt gloomy.

11. Want to stop Brexit? Then stop fighting like it’s 2016 by Nick Barlow on What you can get away with.

The process stories won’t win hearts and minds, argues Nick.

12. The Basil Fawlity delusion of Southern Rail and why it matters by David Boyle on The Real Blog.

. (Submitted by xxx.)

