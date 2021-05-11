Paul Walter

Tories’ southern “Blue wall” is crumbling

By | Tue 11th May 2021 - 2:10 pm

In the Independent today, Daisy Cooper MP says:

The Tory Blue Wall has started crumbling in this election as the Liberal Democrats move forward in Tory former heartlands.

From Cheltenham to Cambridgeshire, Wiltshire to Woking, nowhere is safe for the Tories in their Blue Wall. The age of no-go areas for the Liberal Democrats in traditionally Tory southern cities towns and villages is over.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • John Marriott 11th May '21 - 2:30pm

    Come on, Ms Cooper, who are you kidding? Up here in Lincolnshire, that ‘blue wall’ is holding firm. As far as the remaining County Councils are concerned, following last week’s elections, all but two are now Tory controlled. The remaining two are now NOC. So, while congratulations might be due to all those successful Lib Dem candidates, let’s please ration the hyperbole a while longer. Now, if the Lib Dems had got 17% of the seats (that figure being their average share of what was a rather low vote) that WOULD have been a matter for celebration.

  • David Raw 11th May '21 - 3:06pm

    Agree with John Marriott.

    There is a world beyond just north of Potters Bar. The danger is the party will be seen as the party of the comfortable Home Counties.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Raw
    Agree with John Marriott. There is a world beyond just north of Potters Bar. The danger is the party will be seen as the party of the comfortable Home Count...
  • John Marriott
    Come on, Ms Cooper, who are you kidding? Up here in Lincolnshire, that ‘blue wall’ is holding firm. As far as the remaining County Councils are concerned, f...
  • David Evans
    Actually Laurence, there are several big differences between a signature on a cheque and a postal vote. Firstly, the Bank will have gone through a great many c...
  • Laurence Cox
    @Roger Roberts The existing requirement for postal voters is that they must put the date of their birth and their signature on the declaration form, and this i...
  • David Raw
    @ John Marriott "Are we in for another round of Martin v Bourke ?" Are you sure that's not Burke & Hare, John ? PS. 'Until the pips squeak' was Eric ...