Tories’ southern “Blue wall” is crumbling

In the Independent today, Daisy Cooper MP says:
The Tory Blue Wall has started crumbling in this election as the Liberal Democrats move forward in Tory former heartlands.
From Cheltenham to Cambridgeshire, Wiltshire to Woking, nowhere is safe for the Tories in their Blue Wall. The age of no-go areas for the Liberal Democrats in traditionally Tory southern cities towns and villages is over.
Come on, Ms Cooper, who are you kidding? Up here in Lincolnshire, that ‘blue wall’ is holding firm. As far as the remaining County Councils are concerned, following last week’s elections, all but two are now Tory controlled. The remaining two are now NOC. So, while congratulations might be due to all those successful Lib Dem candidates, let’s please ration the hyperbole a while longer. Now, if the Lib Dems had got 17% of the seats (that figure being their average share of what was a rather low vote) that WOULD have been a matter for celebration.
Agree with John Marriott.
There is a world beyond just north of Potters Bar. The danger is the party will be seen as the party of the comfortable Home Counties.