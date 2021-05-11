Scrapping Vagrancy Act should be part of Queen’s Speech

Embed from Getty Images

Layla Moran has put this very well:

Today it’s still the law for rough sleepers to be arrested and prosecuted for the crime of not being able to afford a roof over their head. It’s a moral outrage that a Victorian-era law continues to punish those who desperately need help.

The clock is ticking for this Government. We urgently need a more compassionate and holistic approach to ending homelessness in this country. There is significant cross-party support for the Vagrancy Act to be repealed as a first step – why doesn’t Robert Jenrick act?

We’re urging the Government to include a commitment to scrap the Act in the Queen’s Speech. If they fail to do that and push this back even further, it will deal a massive blow to our cross-party attempts to make this happen. Jenrick must publish his review, work with us and scrap the Act once and for all.