Sarah Nelmes

Lib Dems increase their majority in Three Rivers

By | Tue 11th May 2021 - 11:10 am

As this was my first election as a Leader of Three Rivers District Council in beautiful South-West Hertfordshire, I’m thrilled that the wonderful team have increased our majority by one.

We went in to the election with a council of 22 Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservatives, 3 Labour and 3 Independents and now we have 23, having taken back a seat from Independent. And in Three Rivers the PCC candidate polled an excellent 45.6% after second preference votes, great progress from the third position last time.

To achieve that result in such a complicated campaign, with a third of District seats up at the same time as the County seats, is a real achievement and testament to a great campaign team and real hard work by both the experienced candidates and campaigners and our fabulous newbies, two of who won and two others who really increased our share of the votes – targets for the future!

As well as the wins in 8 of the 13 contested wards, three Hertfordshire County Council Divisions were won.

It was a joy to be asked to be in our party election broadcast – this was because of Three Rivers’ proud achievement as the number one recycler in England. Filming that was great experience, a very pleasant interlude in the rounds of delivery and the door knocking.

With the enlarged team we will continue to work hard to improve the lives of all residents in Three Rivers, helping small businesses recover from the Covid lockdowns and working towards that fairer, greener and more caring society that we all want.

The help and support of our friends at HQ, ALDC and LGA to achieve our results is much appreciated.

* Sarah Nelmes is the Leader of Three Rivers District Council

