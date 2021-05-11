I love it when a plan comes together

By-elections are funny old things.

In a by-election, the focus on the candidate is huge. Every utterance is monitored and liable to blow up a minefield.

I remember David Rendel, returning to the 1993 Newbury by-election HQ after a long evening’s canvassing. Just outside the entrance he was approached by, ostensibly, a member of the public who wanted to express their support for him. It turned out that they had a microphone stuck up the back of their jacket and were trying to catch David off-guard. Their plan failed. Apart from anything else, David on-the-record was just like David off-the-record!

Town council elections are often held on the same day as district/unitary elections so they often merge into the background. However, in a by-election situation, town council or “parish level” elections can suddenly take on an extraordinary importance. A first-time candidate can find themselves caught up in an extraordinary and somewhat surreal whirlwind.

Such was the case with the Clay Hill by-election for Newbury Town Council last Thursday.

Apart from the P&CC election, there were no other elections last Thursday in West Berkshire.

The Clay Hill town seat had previously been held by the Conservatives. Unfortunately for residents, their councillor was disqualified after non-attendance of the requisite number of meetings. Hence the by-election in a seat which the Tories won in 2019 by just 9 votes – well in “squeaky bum” territory.

The Conservatives selected a former local “Super Head” headteacher as their candidate. Paul Dick is well known locally and well-respected as an effective headteacher.

As I get older and progress into my dotage, I derive great joy from seeing younger people get involve in campaigning for the Liberal Democrats.

So, I was delighted to see how our candidate Stuart Gourley (wearing the rosette above) took to campaigning like a duck to water. Agent and organiser Andy Briggs did a textbook ALDC campaign, even down to a full ward delivery of individually addressed “Good Morning Firstname Surname” leaflets before 7am last Thursday.

The team worked their socks off for several months. It was a joy to behold. Stuart, Andy and team richly deserved the result, a Lib Dem gain.

Here’s what Stuart had to say after the result was declared:

It was great to be able to get out and hear from residents of Clay Hill over the campaign, and thank you for the warm welcome.

This result is a result for someone who lives in Newbury, who cares about Newbury, our town and our community.

It’s a result for making Newbury a greener, more caring and compassionate place.

It’s a result to send a message, a message that residents want change, a message that residents want to be listened to and heard.

The result is a validation of the great work that the Liberal Democrat lead Newbury Town Council have been doing, and will continue to do in behalf of residents.

Its important to remember that this seat was a seat for the Conservative to defend, and they didn’t. This is a Conservative loss, and a gain for the residents of Clay Hill, Newbury and the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives are now all but extinct in Newbury, and can’t claim to talk for Newbury.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.