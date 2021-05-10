If there is a realignment, liberalism must claim its place

A lot of early evaluation of last Thursday’s elections has written the obituary of the Labour party as the ‘Red Wall’ further fell to Johnson’s populist Tories. There is a strong sense that a realignment is taking place in British politics and if so, Liberalism needs to be part of it.

While the death of Labour is, I think, still premature, the implications of the realignment analysis should not be lost on Liberal Democrats preparing for the electoral battles of the decade ahead. Many commentators have confidently concluded that Keir Starmer’s party has lost relevance and cannot recover now that the Tories have been accepted as a credible alternative in places that were solid Labour. That is, Labour is trying to hold together a coalition of younger, metropolitan types with older working class voters and there is a clash of values.

This evaluation is far from conclusive. The elections took place during a national (and international) crisis, 4.2 million furloughs were being paid by the state on polling day, Johnson has taken the credit for a successful vaccine rollout, as Tim Farron pointed out, the electorate has tended to support incumbents in England, Scotland and Wales, plus in analysis of the 1247 key wards there was actually a small swing to Labour. Don’t forget, after the 1992 election, there was similar analysis that Britain now lived in a one-party state. And it really wasn’t that long ago that commentators were wondering if there could ever be a route again to the Conservatives commanding a majority. So let’s take care with apocalyptic predictions.

Nevertheless, what has happened is undeniable. Conservatives have been elected in places like Hartlepool where they had never featured before. The new MP for Hartlepool, Jill Mortimer, summed it up: ‘Labour have taken the people of Hartlepool for granted for too long.’. That, it seems, is true of large swathes of the Midlands and the North of England. Traditional ‘working class’ constituencies whose citizens, since the Brexit schism, now see Boris Johnson’s Tories as most effectively representing them. It is, some argue, a fundamental realignment. One person who believes that is Theresa’ May’s former Chief of Staff, Gavin Barwell, whose thoughtful appraisal judged that his own party had changed considerably. ‘Today’s Conservative Party,’ he tweeted, ‘believes in relatively high spending and relatively high taxes. That makes it a much harder opponent for Labour.’.

You will see the flaw in this logic. Just as New Labour took its core vote for granted for so long, as it pursued soft Tory voters in the South, the Johnson strategy risks taking for granted many of its own traditional voters in the South where Lib Dems are the main challengers. If it is to be considered as an electoral strategy, ‘levelling up’ means spending far more money in ‘Red Wall’ constituencies in the North of England – despite the inevitable pressure on public spending as the country counts the cost of the pandemic. This could prove unsustainable for a Conservative Party experiencing its own clash of values.

Consider that only three regions of the UK run fiscal surpluses. London, the southeast and the east of England are the only net contributors to tax in the UK. For how long will voters in the South, all but ignored by these changed Tories that Barwell describes, be content to vote for a party that wishes to use them as cash cows to shore up its own electoral support elsewhere? Given that many of these voters are also likely to be unimpressed by the cavalier populism of this government and less convinced of Brexit, there is an opportunity for Liberal Democrats to offer a serious alternative. But that requires two things. Firstly, a coherent liberal vision of economic and social liberalism addressing the issues that matter to mainstream voters, meaning electoral choice is values based. And secondly, a willingness of progressive parties to really work together – no more divide and conquer.

Tunbridge Wells might well be a foretaste of this, where on the night the Red Wall crumbled in the North, Lib Dems took council seats from the Conservatives in their ‘Blue Wall’. Local factors played their part of course but, in a sense, this is the point. Voters expect to be properly represented and those they elect to be on their side.

Liberal Democrats must be prepared for any realignment in British politics and liberal values ready to stake their claim.

* Stephen Barber is Professor of Global Affairs and a former Parliamentary Candidate