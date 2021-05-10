Liberalism and Constitutional Democracy

The UK is sliding into a major constitutional crisis. The future of the Union itself presents the most immediate issue, with rising discontent in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. And Johnson’s casual dismissal of the conventions of constitutional behaviour, his insistence that as ‘the people’s government’ (on 43.5% of the national vote in December 2019) he and his ministers can push back parliamentary scrutiny and sweep aside reasoned criticism, is taking us down the road from liberal democracy to authoritarian rule.

Right-wing think tanks call this ‘post-liberalism’ – a kinder concept than authoritarian populism. Constitutional, deliberative democracy is at the heart of liberalism. Liberal philosophy in Britain grew out of the civil war and the ‘Glorious Revolution’ of 1688, arguing for limited government, parliamentary and judicial checks on executive power, and toleration of dissenting opinions. The 19th century Liberal Party fought for home rule (devolution), elected local government and successive widening of voting rights, and education, for citizens. Minority rights, civil liberties, power spread as widely as possible rather than concentrated in Westminster and Whitehall, have been central to liberal campaigns over generations.

Unfortunately, the rules of politics and citizens’ rights don’t arouse popular passions most of the time. Good public services, economic growth and the impression of competent government are naturally closer to most voter’s interests. So long as government seems to be managing crises (like the pandemic) and promising to deliver future prosperity, plausible leadership will satisfy most otherwise-preoccupied citizens. There are two questions for democratic liberals (and Liberal Democrats) to consider now. Do the challenges posed by Scotland and Ulster, together with the rumble of corruption and intolerance swirling round Johnson’s government, now make such issues more important in swaying more voters’ choices? And how can we campaign to raise popular attention and gain popular support for political and constitutional reform?

Nicola Sturgeon has just effectively undermined the claim to populist legitimacy the Johnson government has relied on since it gained its large parliamentary majority. Johnson, Gove and others claim they speak for ‘the people’. Sturgeon responds that she speaks for 48% of the people of Scotland – a Scottish Nationalist throwing populist rhetoric back at our English Nationalist prime minister. Neither accepts that their electorates are sharply divided. The SNP is quoting Johnson’s admission in Belfast, in March, that there must be broad acceptance of governing arrangements from those not in the majority, as applying to the Scottish minority in the UK. But that principle should also apply within Scotland, and to the large but despised ‘liberal elite’ across the UK.

This week the Queen’s Speech will set out further moves away from constitutional democracy. ID cards in polling stations, without any proposals to encourage full electoral registration, imitate US Republican tactics on voter suppression. Repealing the Fixed Term Parliaments Act will reassert prime ministerial power over Parliament. There may well be proposals to limit judicial review of government decisions; possibly a ‘Freedom of Speech’ Bill to limit university autonomy in managing academic debate; and further attacks on the BBC, as urged by right-wing commentators. And no reinvigoration of local government in over-centralised England.

We must use every opportunity we have to remind people that British democracy is built on liberal values, and that this government is deliberately moving away from them. We must embarrass Johnson every time he talks about the UK as a leading global democracy, warn that America’s experience with Trump (and Hungary’s with Viktor Orban) shows that democracies can wither, and point to the contradictions between celebrating Britain’s global leadership in ‘soft power’ and attacking the BBC, our cultural elite and our universities as ‘woke’ and left-wing.

The UK will not hold together without constitutional reform. The style of this government, sweeping away constraints on how ministers behave, the contracts they give to their friends, their active interference in the many autonomous institutions across the public sector, will attract wider disgust as time passes and the pandemic emergency eases. The quality of our institutions is already in question. Liberals must argue for stronger political institutions, against a government which wants to sweep the checks and balance of constitutional democracy away.

