Corporation tax – is Rishi Sunak having a Laff(er curve)?

It was Private Eye, perhaps unsurprisingly, who nailed the Conservative U-turn on corporation tax rates. They note Boris Johnson’s quote at the Conservative leadership hustings on 5 July 2019 that;

Every time corporation tax rates have been cut in this country it has produced more revenue.

Perhaps Rishi Sunak wasn’t listening, or perhaps he thinks that the Laffer curve is a bit old hat, but the proposed increase in corporation tax effectively reverses most of the Coalition Government’s cuts in tax rates – George Osborne inherited a basic rate of 28% and a small profits rate of 21%. If the Laffer curve is credible, and previous Conservative claims were accurate, that might suggest that revenue from corporation tax will drop over the coming years.

One might expect a fall over the next few years anyway, with extremely generous incentives for capital investment and relaxed rules for carrying back losses – particularly salient given the damage done to so many businesses by the pandemic and the resultant restrictions on business activity. However, the Budget forecasts suggest that the rates change will raise an additional £11.9 billion in 2023-24, £16.25 billion in 2024-25 and £17.2 billion in 2025-26 compared to what might have been expected otherwise.

Let’s put that into context. Corporation tax revenues in the 2019-20 fiscal year totalled £48.4 billion, and are expected to return to that level in 2022-23. They are then predicted to rise to £71.3 billion in 2023-24, £81.7 billion in 2024-25 and £85.3 billion in 2025-26. So, either Laffer was wrong, or George Osborne was or, perhaps, there are some pretty heroic assumptions in terms of the impact of Brexit. And George doesn’t think that he was wrong…

We’ll see, especially given that if the increase in revenue doesn’t materialise, the gap will have to be filled somehow.

Admittedly, the rate changes were pretty well signposted. In late August, the Sunday Times reported that Rishi Sunak was considering four things in terms of tax changes;

an increase in the rate of corporation tax to 24% from the current 19%

a resetting of capital gains tax rates to reflect the equivalent rates of income tax, effectively treating them as additional income

changing the way that company dividends are taxed – currently the tax system encourages companies to pay their directors in dividends rather than through a salary as dividends aren’t charged for National Insurance purposes

restricting the rate of tax relief on pension contributions to 30%

He has clearly delivered on the first of those, one which has least direct impact on the personal finances of voters.

Capital gains tax rates are currently slightly lower than income tax rates, although the rates are charged as though the assessable gains are income, with available unused personal rate bands utilised to calculate liability, and thus changing the rates to match those for income tax wouldn’t be a vast change.

Changes to company taxation, and in particular, the taxation of dividends, would be painful for a minority, but might not be too risky politically – would those affected punish the Government by shifting leftwards?

Steve Webb, the former Liberal Democrat Pensions minister, is convinced that the Government will seek to reduce the cost of pension tax relief – £37 billion per annum – and it would be politically easier to abolish higher rate relief than to reduce it across the board. Indeed, offering relief at 30% across the board would still be cheaper than the current position.

So, potentially interesting times ahead in taxation policy, although Rishi Sunak will probably hoping that the Prime Minister gig comes his way before this Budget goes sour…