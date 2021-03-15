Jon Alexander

Event review: How to win with Basic Income

By | Mon 15th March 2021 - 12:15 pm

Nearly 200 Lib Dem activists signed up to join the “How to win with UBI” online event on Tuesday 9th March, organised in partnership between Lib Dems for Basic Income, the Social Liberal Forum, the Compass-hosted Basic Income Conversation, and justLiberals.

This was the first of three events being co-hosted by this partnership of organisations to explore what is arguably our biggest new party policy for some time.

The second event is What Kind Of UBI?, on 29th March, and this will be followed by an exciting conversation with Michael Tubbs, the man who introduced a Basic Income as Mayor of Stockton, California – with amazing results – and has now founded Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

The first one on Tuesday featured an all-star cast – Canadian Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, UBI Lab Women Founder Tchiyiwe Chihana, London mayoral candidate Luisa Porritt, Wendy Chamberlain MP and Jane Dodds, leader of the party in Wales – being quizzed by Dr Ian Kearns, Director of the SLF, as to how they think we should be talking about Basic Income. You can read a full review of the event on justLiberals or watch the whole event back here:

* Jon Alexander is a member of the council of the Social Liberal Forum and of Sevenoaks, Dartford and Gravesham Liberal Democrats

2 Comments

  • Rob 15th Mar '21 - 12:37pm

    Great to see an ecosystem of voices growing up around this and that they are both within and outwith the party – LD4BI, Social Liberal Forum, justLiberals… and even venturing cross party by linking with Compass.

  • David Raw 15th Mar '21 - 2:53pm

    Has UBI been assessed or evaluated by the Institute for Fiscal Studies or any other similar body ?

