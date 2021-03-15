Event review: How to win with Basic Income

Nearly 200 Lib Dem activists signed up to join the “How to win with UBI” online event on Tuesday 9th March, organised in partnership between Lib Dems for Basic Income, the Social Liberal Forum, the Compass-hosted Basic Income Conversation, and justLiberals.

This was the first of three events being co-hosted by this partnership of organisations to explore what is arguably our biggest new party policy for some time.

The second event is What Kind Of UBI?, on 29th March, and this will be followed by an exciting conversation with Michael Tubbs, the man who introduced a Basic Income as Mayor of Stockton, California – with amazing results – and has now founded Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

The first one on Tuesday featured an all-star cast – Canadian Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, UBI Lab Women Founder Tchiyiwe Chihana, London mayoral candidate Luisa Porritt, Wendy Chamberlain MP and Jane Dodds, leader of the party in Wales – being quizzed by Dr Ian Kearns, Director of the SLF, as to how they think we should be talking about Basic Income. You can read a full review of the event on justLiberals or watch the whole event back here:

* Jon Alexander is a member of the council of the Social Liberal Forum and of Sevenoaks, Dartford and Gravesham Liberal Democrats