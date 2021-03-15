Sarah Everard – a time for women to speak and men to listen

The tragic murder of Sarah Everard has shocked the nation. Over the last week the national conversation has been consumed by the horror of the events and an outpouring of grief for a young woman who was simply walking home. But Sarah’s murder has also led to a national reflection on what this means more widely for us as a society.
In the last 10 years 1,425 women have been murdered in the UK, that’s roughly one every three days. I believe Sarah’s death could prove to be a seminal moment in our country as we look to challenge the plague of violence against women and girls. Yet, the discourse that has already begun has the danger of veering away from the crux of the issue – change must come from the actions and attitudes of men, not women.
The fact is that women do not need to change. Women constantly get given advice on how to stay safe: making sure we don’t go out alone in the dark and if we do we stick to well-lit streets; to text when we leave and arrive safely; to wear bright clothing. All of this sort of advice is given with the aim of protecting women, but it most often comes from men and leads to a society that lays blame for many incidents at the door of women too, which does the very opposite of keeping us safe.
The “advice” above also suggests that women are safe at home – but many are not. We know that since the Covid-19 lockdown a year ago, domestic abuse homicides have doubled. It was almost a year ago to the day that I stood in the London Assembly chamber shortly before the national lockdown was announced warning that such a rise in domestic violence would occur and emphasising that for many home was a place of danger, rather than a place of safety. But with the discourse dominated by men, much of this was likely to be lost.
How can it be the woman’s fault if she is attacked because “she was wearing a short skirt”, “she’d flirted with him” or “she didn’t text a friend to let them know where she had gone”? This language implicates the woman in the actions against her; this is not only wrong, but dangerous.
What has come from Sarah’s tragic murder is a bubbling over of anger and resentment from women to a society that perpetuates violence against them and a desire to take hold of the discourse on this issue from men so we can see real change.
We all have stories of that man who followed us home from the station; stared at us on the bus; commented on the clothes we were wearing or put his hand uncomfortably around our shoulders at a social event. The issue with all of these types of incidents is not that women “let it happen” but that men felt comfortable, and in many cases, even entitled to do this.
We do not need men to keep us safe or protect us – we need men to stop being violent. Women are rallying around the powerful campaign to Reclaim the Streets, which is essentially about getting our liberty back. In a society dogged with an unchallenged and largely ignored acceptance that women are not safe, women are not truly free.
As for the harrowing, heavy-handed and wholly unacceptable handling of the vigil at Clapham Common, Luisa Porritt and I wrote to the Met Commissioner on 12 March asking her to reconsider the Met’s position which banned the vigils, given the public outpouring of support for such vigils and their importance for women across London who need our message to be heard loud and clear.
The Met did not listen. What happened on Saturday night was completely avoidable and risks distracting from the very reason those women were there.
It is essential that women set the agenda on tackling violence against women and girls moving forward and that we are heard at this pivotal moment. What will be telling is who, in the days and weeks ahead, will listen to us and grasp the opportunity for systemic change.
At what is a seminal moment we need to ensure the discourse does not stray, again, into one about how a woman can keep herself safe, but instead what actions men need to take. It is time for the women to give the advice and for the men to listen
Women will not be silenced.
* Caroline Pidgeon is the Liberal Democrat London Assembly Member and chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee
I’m a man, and I’m listening but does that men I can ask questions ? Ok. You say “men need to stop being violent”. Agree, 150%. Are you aware that at the age of 4 most of the violent behaviour exhibited by children is done so by boys. Do you believe that that male violence is a result of nurture or nature ? What happens if a few, just a few men at the extreme end of the distribution of violent and anti social tendencies can’t be taught to be better people ? What’s the strategy then ?
I agree with Chris Cory, I think there are a small number of highly dangerous individuals in society, always have been and probably always will be. Unfortunately I don’t think it is ever going to be possible to have a murder rate of 0.
The approach of framing this as an issue where men need to listen to women is misguided in my view because it doesn’t recognise that we are dealing with a small number of very disordered individuals.
The argument about nature/ nurture is a distraction. We have control over the nurturing of children.
As someone who has been married to a caring man for over half a century and the mother of sons, and grandparent to boys as well as girls, if men had an irredeemable propensity for sexual and physical violence against women, I think I would have spotted it.
I hope finally, that there will be an examination of the culture and politics that perpetuates this violence against women, and yes, it is women who should set the agenda.
Sorry, but to blame all men for the actions of some men is sexism.
I’m not in any way excusing the appalling behaviour shown against women, usually by men, since time immemorial. I used to play rugby, as I have mentioned more than once, I fear, and some of the goings on in the Club House back in the amateur days would be considered primeval today.
However, as the song goes, “Before you accuse me, take a look at yourself”. Some of the worst fights we used to have to break up in the West Yorkshire comprehensive I taught at in the mid 1970s usually involved a couple of girls scrapping over a young man. Now I suppose it would all be conducted over some media platform!
I used to have a theory that single sex education, especially if it was conducted in boarding schools had a lot to do with how its products, boys in particular, treated the opposite sex. Once most schools were mixed at secondary level, I used to argue, boys and girls would learn to treat each other with respect. Well, it would appear that that theory went out of the window many years ago!
I’m sure than anthropologists might argue that the kind of approach shown by men is typical of the male of most species. However, I would like to have thought that we humans had evolved above this. Peer group pressure and an abundance of testosterone have a lot to do with it; but as for an answer, well I suppose the only one I can come up with is self restraint.
One thing that really does get my goat about some men is this. How many times do you see women and their offspring in poverty, struggling to make a life for themselves with no man in sight? Now the question of absentee fathers is as big a problem in my opinion as some men’s attitude to women.
By the age of 4 many boys will already have been “nurtured” to be bold, and entitled, and violent. Because they are brought up, in the main, by parents who have subconsciously accepted the societal norms that say it’s fine for them to be that – boys will be boys.
Girls on the other hand are praised for being quiet, nice, caring, kind.
And that lasts through life. It doesn’t have to be that way – I actively brought my kids up to not conform to those gender roles – it was tough, because societal pressures are huge, but I now have an assertive, confident 18 year old girl who is studying engineering at imperial and will be going into the navy, and a 16 year old boy who is much quieter and far more caring and empathetic than his sister
Mary Regnier-Wilson
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Blank-Slate-Modern-Penguin-Science/dp/014027605X
“By the age of 4 many boys will already have been “nurtured” to be bold, and entitled, and violent.”
That is an extraordinary claim, I assume you have the required extraordinary evidence to support it? Samples of two, especially where you were trying to create a different outcome to the ones you believed were expected, will not help explain much. Child Psychological development is a complex and interesting field and “society did it” does not do it justice especially when talking about children aged 4.
Richard Kemp has an interesting blog posting on this at
https://richardkemp.wordpress.com/2021/03/14/womens-safety-is-a-male-issue/
When I campaigned against Female Genital Mutilation – men emailed me and said what about circumcision?
when I campaigned against violence against women – men said #not all men
and on and on
The stats don’t lie. I’m with Caroline!