Sarah Everard – a time for women to speak and men to listen

The tragic murder of Sarah Everard has shocked the nation. Over the last week the national conversation has been consumed by the horror of the events and an outpouring of grief for a young woman who was simply walking home. But Sarah’s murder has also led to a national reflection on what this means more widely for us as a society.

In the last 10 years 1,425 women have been murdered in the UK, that’s roughly one every three days. I believe Sarah’s death could prove to be a seminal moment in our country as we look to challenge the plague of violence against women and girls. Yet, the discourse that has already begun has the danger of veering away from the crux of the issue – change must come from the actions and attitudes of men, not women.

The fact is that women do not need to change. Women constantly get given advice on how to stay safe: making sure we don’t go out alone in the dark and if we do we stick to well-lit streets; to text when we leave and arrive safely; to wear bright clothing. All of this sort of advice is given with the aim of protecting women, but it most often comes from men and leads to a society that lays blame for many incidents at the door of women too, which does the very opposite of keeping us safe.

The “advice” above also suggests that women are safe at home – but many are not. We know that since the Covid-19 lockdown a year ago, domestic abuse homicides have doubled. It was almost a year ago to the day that I stood in the London Assembly chamber shortly before the national lockdown was announced warning that such a rise in domestic violence would occur and emphasising that for many home was a place of danger, rather than a place of safety. But with the discourse dominated by men, much of this was likely to be lost.

How can it be the woman’s fault if she is attacked because “she was wearing a short skirt”, “she’d flirted with him” or “she didn’t text a friend to let them know where she had gone”? This language implicates the woman in the actions against her; this is not only wrong, but dangerous.

What has come from Sarah’s tragic murder is a bubbling over of anger and resentment from women to a society that perpetuates violence against them and a desire to take hold of the discourse on this issue from men so we can see real change.

We all have stories of that man who followed us home from the station; stared at us on the bus; commented on the clothes we were wearing or put his hand uncomfortably around our shoulders at a social event. The issue with all of these types of incidents is not that women “let it happen” but that men felt comfortable, and in many cases, even entitled to do this.

We do not need men to keep us safe or protect us – we need men to stop being violent. Women are rallying around the powerful campaign to Reclaim the Streets, which is essentially about getting our liberty back. In a society dogged with an unchallenged and largely ignored acceptance that women are not safe, women are not truly free.

As for the harrowing, heavy-handed and wholly unacceptable handling of the vigil at Clapham Common, Luisa Porritt and I wrote to the Met Commissioner on 12 March asking her to reconsider the Met’s position which banned the vigils, given the public outpouring of support for such vigils and their importance for women across London who need our message to be heard loud and clear.

The Met did not listen. What happened on Saturday night was completely avoidable and risks distracting from the very reason those women were there.

It is essential that women set the agenda on tackling violence against women and girls moving forward and that we are heard at this pivotal moment. What will be telling is who, in the days and weeks ahead, will listen to us and grasp the opportunity for systemic change.

At what is a seminal moment we need to ensure the discourse does not stray, again, into one about how a woman can keep herself safe, but instead what actions men need to take. It is time for the women to give the advice and for the men to listen

Women will not be silenced.

* Caroline Pidgeon is the Liberal Democrat London Assembly Member and chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee