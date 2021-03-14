Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey and Luisa Porritt tell Patel and Khan they are accountable for “disgraceful and disproportionate” vigil policing

By | Sun 14th March 2021 - 7:55 pm

Having called for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick’s resignation last night, Ed Davey and London mayoral candidate Luisa Porritt have written to both the Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan to remind them of their accountability for last night’s events, too.

Dick, Khan and Patel have been showcasing their best buck-passing all day, but the truth is that they all have responsibility for the horrific events of last night.

Ed and Luisa have reminded them of that in no uncertain terms.

Here are their letters:

Dear Home Secretary,

I am writing to ask you to clarify what conversations you had with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner with regards to policing of the vigil on Clapham Common in memory of Sarah Everard on Saturday evening, ahead of Saturday evening.

The heavy-handed tactics used by the police – against women who were holding a peaceful vigil – were disgraceful and disproportionate.

It is clear that the Metropolitan Police got it seriously wrong, and I urge you to join the Liberal Democrats’ calls for Cressida Dick to resign. But responsibility for this also lies with you as Home Secretary.

Given the current circumstances, the high profile nature of the vigil and the significance of the issue at stake, the potential for things to go wrong was obvious. The Met’s refusal to facilitate a Covid-safe vigil and its decision to threaten the organisers with fines only increased that risk.

So can you please tell me what conversations you had with the Met Commissioner ahead of and/or during the vigil, and what if any advice you gave her?

If you did not speak to her beforehand, why not? Given the risks, surely it was your duty as Home Secretary to provide advice and reassurance?

Asking the Commissioner for reports and explanations after things have gone wrong is simply not good enough. The public and our police officers want the Home Secretary to be held to account as well.

I look forward to your response at your earliest convenience.

Yours sincerely,

Ed Davey
Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Luisa Porritt
Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London

Dear Sadiq Khan,

I am writing to ask you to clarify what conversations you had with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner with regards to policing of the vigil on Clapham Common in memory of Sarah Everard on Saturday evening, ahead of Saturday evening.

The heavy-handed tactics used by the police – against women who were holding a peaceful vigil – were disgraceful and disproportionate.

It is clear that the Metropolitan Police got it seriously wrong, and I urge you to join the Liberal Democrats’ calls for Cressida Dick to resign. But responsibility for this also lies with you as Mayor.

Given the current circumstances, the high profile nature of the vigil and the significance of the issue at stake, the potential for things to go wrong was obvious. The Met’s refusal to facilitate a Covid-safe vigil and its decision to threaten the organisers with fines only increased that risk.

So can you please tell me what conversations you had with the Met Commissioner ahead of and/or during the vigil, and what if any advice you gave her?

If you did not speak to her beforehand, why not? Given the risks, surely it was your duty as Mayor to provide advice and reassurance?

Asking the Commissioner for reports and explanations after things have gone wrong is simply not good enough. The public and our police officers want the Mayor of London to be held to account as well.

I look forward to your response at your earliest convenience.

Yours sincerely,

Ed Davey
Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Luisa Porritt
Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London

 

I am beyond livid about the whole thing. The irony of a protest at men’s violence towards women being broken up by male police officers dragging women away is too painful. As a feminist, I am horrified at the treatment of women and the insensitive response to the outpouring of grief and concern over the past year. As a liberal, I am apprehensive and pretty disgusted at the disregard by everyone involved for civil liberties and the protection of that most fundamental of rights – to protest.

One good thing has come out of today. Andy wrote this morning about the bonfire of liberties that is the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. At least Labour have now been shamed into opposing it. However, with a Government majority of 80, it appears likely to go through unless there is sufficient outcry in the country.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

