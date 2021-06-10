Mary Reid

Tories worried about Chesham and Amersham

By | Thu 10th June 2021 - 2:20 pm

With so many Lib Dems heading over to Chesham and Amersham to support Sarah Green, it was interesting to read a letter published today in The Guardian. Dr Peter Dawson, a voter in the constituency, writes:

This has long been an ultra-safe Conservative seat, but there appears to be some anxiety among Tories, locally and nationally, about a possible Liberal Democrat win. Boris Johnson has made an appearance here and canvassers have been drafted in from London.

Apparently Rishi Sunak has written to all voters encouraging them to vote for a candidate “who can work with me”. As Dr Dawson says:

Now, I am not a Lib Dem supporter, but I recognise that the Lib Dem candidate is not some beyond-the-pale extremist, so I see no reason why Sarah Green and Sunak could not work together. But perhaps Sunak is not that kind of politician, and perhaps this is not that kind of government.

Most party members will by now have received emails (possibly more than one!) explaining how to get involved.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    @ Joe Bourke, I don't want to get into a detailed discussion of the answers to Bills quiz on LDV. If you want to make a comment on Bill's blog, we can see if...
  • Margaret
    The current process says that pastoral care/support should be available to anyone involved in a complaint - but at the moment we don't even have one Pastoral Ca...
  • Laurence Cox
    @Dennis Mollison True, except even three-member wards are on the small side for STV. In Harrow, the last set of local government boundary changes did away wi...
  • Stephen Brooks
    I am in the same position as Nick Baird. I am a Vice Chair asked by the Party to try and get a resolution of a series of trivial and malicious complaints made a...
  • Tony Harris
    I find it inconceivable that a Party member could operate in the way that he has while expecting to remain or continuing to remain a Party member. Change your a...