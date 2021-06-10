The Voice

Simon Hughes wins damages from the Sun

By | Thu 10th June 2021 - 7:00 pm

The publisher of the Sun has paid an (undisclosed) substantial sum to Simon Hughes over phone hacking. According to The Guardian:

Hughes claimed “he had been the victim of unlawful information gathering by various journalists and executives at the Sun” who were intent on publishing details of his past relationships with men.

Speaking outside the court, Hughes said: “It went to the top in the Sun – senior editorial people, senior people at the top were clearly involved.”

Asked if he thought Rebekah Brooks, who was editor of the Sun in 2006, knew about how his private information had been obtained, Hughes said: “I have been very clear that we have not named names, but it is clear from all I have seen that it went to the top of the Sun. I think I will have to leave you to draw your own conclusions about that.”

The former MP, who describes himself as bisexual, said he now believes this “private and sensitive information was obtained through unlawful information-gathering techniques and was used with the knowledge and approval of key senior executives at the newspaper”.

You can read the full article here.

 

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Fiona
    I agree that proportionality is compromised in three member wards, even under STV and ideally they'd be larger, but three member wards under STV are vastly more...
  • Joe Bourke
    Peter Martin, Norway has used its surplus from North Sea Oil exports to invest in its sovereign wealth fund that supplements its pension system. Some 73% of ...
  • James Fowler
    @Nicholas Alderton - I think there was a certain degree of carelessness and complacency in the way that we lost Mont in '79. Obviously different in the specific...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Joe Bourke, I don't want to get into a detailed discussion of the answers to Bills quiz on LDV. If you want to make a comment on Bill's blog, we can see if...
  • Margaret
    The current process says that pastoral care/support should be available to anyone involved in a complaint - but at the moment we don't even have one Pastoral Ca...