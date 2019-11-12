Rupinder Singh

Tory and Labour fiscal promises: Fantasy economics or Fantasy League?

By | Tue 12th November 2019 - 8:16 am

This chart from the IMF shows the UK has been at the bottom of the G7 growth rates (remains true today in 2019). Remain is the best pathway to sustainable growth and resumption of “fiscal space” for both a rise in current expenditure (wages & salaries) and capital expenditure.

2. The UK’s economy is approx. £2.5 trillion (£2500 bn). A clear REMAIN decision or revocation of Article 50 would have the following macroeconomic effects:

  • A rise in country risk for the UK, even cheaper borrowing costs and a stronger pound
  • Higher GDP both in the short and medium-terms by at least 1% GDP every year on average (reversing the situation in the figure above)
  • Driven by resumption in private investment that has been falling in every quarter since 2018 Q1 with a likely massive spike up in the short-term that will turbo charge GDP (could be 1% of GDP alone).
  • Increased private consumption and a resumption of the currently stalled exports to EU – given lifting of uncertainty and costs related to exports to the Single Market (eg cars) – meaning higher net exports
  • Consequently, significantly higher nominal income for UK and thus higher tax receipts

3. Fiscal promises without clarity on the Brexit question would simply lead to a massive acceleration in budget deficits and UK debt without the other anchors of growth. Whilst we support the idea of higher capital expenditure for infrastructure, schools and hospitals etc. it needs to be sustainable and avoid a return to the 1970s and IMF bailouts.

4. The Chancellor’s promise to shelve the existing fiscal rule of limiting borrowing to a maximum of 2% of GDP in favour of “a new fiscal rule” allowing him to invest 3% of GDP on infrastructure projects is, to use his words “fantasy economics” absent clarity from the OBR on the current situation, the Brexit (negative) impact on growth and public finances and evidence based costing. Also shovel-ready projects don’t exist.

5. Simple point to make: Min 1% extra growth = £25bn which is greater than the promised £22bn extra Tory public investment (from loans)! We would argue that in the short term the Remain premium would be possibly 2% of GDP ie £50bn.

6. Labour’s promise of additional £50bn a year spending would endanger the macro-fiscal stability of the country: possible run on the pound, a steepening yield curve ie borrowing costs and higher imported inflation. Labour plans for limits on debt service to 10% of tax revenue appear to be “fantasy economics”. The IFS has also flagged the Labour numbers as dodgy.

Summary

Both the Tories (£100bn) and Labour (£350bn) promise a major fiscal shift from austerity to a massive scale-up of capital expenditure. Mr Javid refers to Labour’s “fantasy economics”. We can claim both are in a “fantasy league” and that the LibDems are now, de facto, the only party of sound economics and business and that the end of Brexit is the 1 and only true path to both higher growth, higher spending without excessive borrowing: (i) end of uncertainty would unlock pent up Private Investment and improve net exports (ii) international co-operation at EU Level remains the only credible pathway for sustainable and equitable growth.

* With experience across academia, think tanks, central banking, EU Accession and reforms across 40 developing and transition countries, Dr Rupinder Singh works with multilateral organisations and governments as an independent adviser. He is an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 12th Nov - 10:01am
    @ Alex Macfie "Farage has unilaterally pulled his party out of Tory-defending seats in this election". Apparently this hasn’t gone down too well among the...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 12th Nov - 8:41am
    David Allen: This election was "well-timed for Johnson", but so was the 2017 election for Theresa May. We know what happened there. Johnson didn't get...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 12th Nov - 7:07am
    Keith Browning: Meanwhile at the coalface, while canvassing in the #1 Tory-held Lib Dem target seat in the country (Richmond Park), I came across a...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 11th Nov - 11:05pm
    Cathy M, you're right, the third reason why this election is an unsatisfactory way of promoting the Remain cause is because the two main parties...
  • User AvatarGeoff Payne 11th Nov - 11:05pm
    Thanks for posting this, Caron. As you know the Federal Elections are presently underway. Before reading the article, I had already agreed with the other...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 11th Nov - 10:56pm
    Jayne Mansfield, To me, the primary problem with Corbyn's approach to Brexit is that it's just too late to consider it. We have already had...