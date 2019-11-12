Tory and Labour fiscal promises: Fantasy economics or Fantasy League?

This chart from the IMF shows the UK has been at the bottom of the G7 growth rates (remains true today in 2019). Remain is the best pathway to sustainable growth and resumption of “fiscal space” for both a rise in current expenditure (wages & salaries) and capital expenditure.

2. The UK’s economy is approx. £2.5 trillion (£2500 bn). A clear REMAIN decision or revocation of Article 50 would have the following macroeconomic effects:

A rise in country risk for the UK, even cheaper borrowing costs and a stronger pound

Higher GDP both in the short and medium-terms by at least 1% GDP every year on average (reversing the situation in the figure above)

Driven by resumption in private investment that has been falling in every quarter since 2018 Q1 with a likely massive spike up in the short-term that will turbo charge GDP (could be 1% of GDP alone).

Increased private consumption and a resumption of the currently stalled exports to EU – given lifting of uncertainty and costs related to exports to the Single Market (eg cars) – meaning higher net exports

Consequently, significantly higher nominal income for UK and thus higher tax receipts

3. Fiscal promises without clarity on the Brexit question would simply lead to a massive acceleration in budget deficits and UK debt without the other anchors of growth. Whilst we support the idea of higher capital expenditure for infrastructure, schools and hospitals etc. it needs to be sustainable and avoid a return to the 1970s and IMF bailouts.

4. The Chancellor’s promise to shelve the existing fiscal rule of limiting borrowing to a maximum of 2% of GDP in favour of “a new fiscal rule” allowing him to invest 3% of GDP on infrastructure projects is, to use his words “fantasy economics” absent clarity from the OBR on the current situation, the Brexit (negative) impact on growth and public finances and evidence based costing. Also shovel-ready projects don’t exist.

5. Simple point to make: Min 1% extra growth = £25bn which is greater than the promised £22bn extra Tory public investment (from loans)! We would argue that in the short term the Remain premium would be possibly 2% of GDP ie £50bn.

6. Labour’s promise of additional £50bn a year spending would endanger the macro-fiscal stability of the country: possible run on the pound, a steepening yield curve ie borrowing costs and higher imported inflation. Labour plans for limits on debt service to 10% of tax revenue appear to be “fantasy economics”. The IFS has also flagged the Labour numbers as dodgy.

Summary

Both the Tories (£100bn) and Labour (£350bn) promise a major fiscal shift from austerity to a massive scale-up of capital expenditure. Mr Javid refers to Labour’s “fantasy economics”. We can claim both are in a “fantasy league” and that the LibDems are now, de facto, the only party of sound economics and business and that the end of Brexit is the 1 and only true path to both higher growth, higher spending without excessive borrowing: (i) end of uncertainty would unlock pent up Private Investment and improve net exports (ii) international co-operation at EU Level remains the only credible pathway for sustainable and equitable growth.

* With experience across academia, think tanks, central banking, EU Accession and reforms across 40 developing and transition countries, Dr Rupinder Singh works with multilateral organisations and governments as an independent adviser. He is an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).