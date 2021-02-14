Two ways the Liberal Democrats stood up for people who have to quarantine in hotels

This time tomorrow, anyone arriving into

the UK from certain countries, and from any country into Scotland, will have to undergo ten days of mandatory quarantine in a hotel, an experience for which they will be charged £1,750.

I get that these measures are necessary. We do need to make sure that we limit the spread of new variants of Covid-19.

My issue, to be honest, is that I don’t think we should be charging for this if we think it is necessary to save lives. It’s arguable that it should have been done months ago. Typically both governments are acting too late and are being less than competent about the details of the implementation.

And we most especially shouldn’t be charging people who can’t afford it. If you are in a minimum wage job and a parent or a sibling dies or becomes seriously ill abroad, you are going to want to, in some cases need to, be with your family, to look after them. You should not be prevented from doing so because you can’t afford the cost of the quarantine.

The Scottish Government’s transport minister Michael Matheson announced on Tuesday that there would be a welfare fund to help people who couldn’t afford the cost of this quarantine.

But with less than 24 hours to go, we have scant details of what form this will take, how people will apply for it and how much they will get. Will it meet the whole cost or not?

Willie Rennie called on the Scottish Government to get its act together on this:

From people attending funerals in foreign countries to students who spent Christmas with their families and haven’t returned, the quarantine fees represent a huge financial hit. For many this will come on the heels of having already incurred substantial costs, very often at short notice. “The Transport Secretary has announced there will be a welfare fund available to support those who need it but with the new rules kicking in on Monday, there is still no detail about how people can access this support. “We know it doesn’t take much for new dangerous spreads and strains to take off – it was the case I made last summer when travellers were going untested and unchecked when experts were already warning about a second wave. “It’s right that tough measures are being put in place to stop the virus spreading through international travel, but a little compassion included in these restrictions will go a long way.”

Earlier in the week, Alistair Carmichael our Home Affairs spokesperson called out the Tories at Westminster for quite literally taking liberties, by introducing a potential 10 year prison sentence for evading quarantine with no parliamentary scrutiny.

Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve described the Government’s action as “dystopian”

Grieve, who was Attorney General between 2010 and 2014, told PoliticsHome: “This is why all these other regulations and regulatory offences during the pandemic have been created, because you’re not going to go into a forgery act to prosecute people.

Alistair said;

“This was clearly an attempt to grab headlines and look “tough” with a ten-year sentence and it has gone badly wrong. If the crime of evading quarantine warrants a harsher sentence than assault or burglary then it warrants a debate and a vote in Parliament. Anything less is an abuse of the law-making process.”

On the Government’s plans to rely on a 40 year old counterfeiting law to introduce a huge jail sentence, he said:

“If making a mess of a form counts as “forgery” then half the country could be convicted as criminal masterminds. You cannot twist old laws to fit unprecedented situations. This disrespect for the rule of law is utterly illiberal and cannot be accepted.”

If you had told me a year ago that I’d accept the Government telling me to stay at home for months on end, I’d have been shocked. But it is for the benefit of others so we can accept it. But when the Government rolls back our civil liberties by actively evading proper scrutiny, we need to be very worried indeed.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings