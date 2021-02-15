Michal Siewniak

The Home Office and EU Settled Status Scheme

By | Mon 15th February 2021 - 10:11 am

I am sure that most of us, who know, work with or have friends and family members from Europe, heard of so called EU pre-settled or settled status scheme. The scheme is crucial and it ensures that all Europeans living in the UK can continue to receive the same entitlements they had until the transition period ended at the end of December 2020.

The Home Office has published this week (week ending 14th February) the latest data in relation to the EU Settled Status Scheme. It is encouraging to see that such a significant number of EU nationals have already submitted their applications. It is fair to say that overall, the process is relatively simple and straightforward.

The figures show that, up to the end of January 2021: 5.06 million applications were received, 4.68 million applications were processed. Across the UK, 4.57 million applications were received from England, 252,400 applications from Scotland, 83,800 applications from Wales and 81,800 received from Northern Ireland. 2,497,600 (53%) were granted settled status and 2,039,800 (44%) were granted pre-settled status, thus showing more than 4.5 million grants of status.

Of the remaining applications, 51,400 (1%) received a withdrawn or void outcome, 50,600 (1%) were invalid and 38,900 (0.8%) were refused. It is slightly concerning that previously applications could have been refused on the grounds of criminality, however now, applications might be refused on grounds of eligibility, which is clearly open to interpretation. In my view, this might particularly affect more vulnerable EU nationals. In total, the number of rejected applications on the eligibility grounds increased from 7 in February 2020 to 300 in March 2020. Could this slight ‘change of guidance and direction’ coincide with the UK’s departure from the EU, which happened on 31 January 2020? Will this trend continue in the future?

So far so good? Let’s imagine for a moment that someone you know, because of the health pandemic, had to return to e.g. Poland to look after a family member. Let’s say that the person back home has just left the hospital and needs additional care and support. Possible? I think so. I must admit that I was concern to read this week, in the Times, that thousands of European citizens who returned home during the Covid-19 crisis face losing their long-term right to stay in Britain, under strict new Home Office rules. The government, not for the first time, decided not to relax the restrictions agreed in the Brexit withdrawal agreement for those who chose to return home. This arrangement will “only” apply to people who were given the provisional right to remain at the end of transition period but they still need to gain the full settled status. If he or she leaves Britain for more than 6 months, they will automatic right to gain the settled status scheme. What if this person had to take an unpaid leave to return to the country of their origin? What if this person has a job in the UK, pays a rent? It is morally wrong, isn’t it? Will this uncertainty and another broken promise ever end?

Good news? Let’s give the government some credit. In March 2020, the government has awarded additional contracts worth £8 million to 57 charities across the UK to help EU citizens to apply for the EU Settled Status Scheme. A further £4.85 million of grant funding has also been announced this week for the network of 72 organisations who support vulnerable people in applying to the scheme.

UK’s transition period ended on 31st December 2020. EU Settlement Scheme is so important. It enables Europeans living in the UK to remain in the UK. We must ensure that our rights to live, study and work in the UK are safeguarded and protected. We need to encourage our fellow Europeans to fully ‘embrace’ this new, and to some extent uncertain situation. However, most of all, we must work together to continue our voices to be heard.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Ronald Murray
    Furthermore I have missed three family funerals and five of good friends which would have meant traveling to Edinburgh and Borders from Kirkcaldy. While I see ...
  • Ronald Murray
    Those of us who have not taken a holiday or traveled any distance from home since this emergency began and complied with government advice should not have to co...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    A very good response to an important matter, from this article and comments. I think Matt is correct. A limit to funds is awful if the travel is essential. ...
  • Joe Bourke
    Rif Winfield is right that all the arguments for a basic income, including the economic costings that UBI would involve, have long been hammered out. They even...
  • matt
    @Alison C It does seem a bit of a fiasco. Heathrow were complaining about the Government not doing enough to help and that due to long ques at passport co...