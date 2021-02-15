The Party President’s report for February… how is it working for you?

As usual, the Party President has graciously contacted us, asking that we place a spotlight on his monthly report. Equally graciously, we would note that you can read it here.

Mark has been President now for more than a year, and it’s been a pretty eventful term so far. But how has he performed? What, in your opinion, has gone well, and what badly? Has he changed your view on the Party Presidency itself?

For me, the jury is out on whether or not Mark has established a profile outside of the Party’s membership. It’s seldom easy, even for the Parliamentarians who have held the post previously, although they were often competing with a more obviously relevant Parliamentary Party in the Commons. It was one of my reservations about having a non-Parliamentarian in the role, especially someone seen very much as a party insider – could he establish himself as a factor amongst the “big beasts” of the Party?

The other question that perhaps remains open is, who does Mark see himself as representing, and to whom? We are never likely to see any open demonstration of a Party President conveying membership unhappiness to the leadership – it would only be likely if the President wanted the job of Leader (unlikely in this circumstance) or if the relationship between Leader and President had irrevocably failed. Presidential reports are usually safely uncontroversial, but one of the roles of the Presidency is to inspire and, at a time when the party is perhaps at a low ebb, I’m not convinced that I’m inspired.

Is that me giving him a failing grade? No, I don’t think so. Is it just that a managerial Presidency feels unlikely to change much? Perhaps. But Mark wanted the job, and worked hard over a lengthy period to get it, and I guess that it still isn’t entirely clear to me why.

So, what do you think? Feel free to post your thoughts in the comments below…

* Mark Valladares is a semi-retired Party bureaucrat and Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.