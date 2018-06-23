Two years on….

So what were you doing two years ago today?

June 23rd will forever go down in history and not just for being Mary Reid’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Mary, by the way.

It was a beautiful day in Livingston. I spent the day handing out leaflets, wandering round the college doing what I could to persuade people to vote. We had a good reception. We’d spent the weeks leading up to it campaigning hard and were exhausted after a gruelling Scottish election campaign. The SNP, bless them, were knackered and barely lifted a finger.

The Livingston band of helpers went rogue in the last week. We had been told that we had to hand out leaflets and not knock on any doors. We completely ignored that instruction and actually did some talking to people and I think it was a productive use of our time because we did change minds.

We didn’t lose in Scotland. Every single constituency voted to Remain, but I think we could have done better than the 62-38 result we got. We wouldn’t have found 1.3 million but we could certainly have narrowed the gap by some margin.

While we were ahead reasonably comfortably at our count in West Lothian, results from elsewhere made us wince and swear. Every so often my friend would ring and there would be much mutual swearing. In every election result there are so many what ifs. What if it had been a nice day in London and the storms and floods hadn’t depressed turnout? What if the Remain campaign hadn’t been so eye-meltingly, frustratingly awful?

I count 24th June 2016 as one of the worst days of my life. I had been gutted after the 2015 election but this was a whole different order of awfulness. I feared for just about everything we held dear – our easy access to mainland Europe and its cornucopia of nice things, our respect for human rights and our openness and generosity of spirit. The two years since have not really assuaged my fears.

We know that we are on a perilous path. And remember Mystic Clegg? He wasn’t quite pessimistic enough as he reminded us on Twitter.

My Brexit predictions from exactly two years ago. Too many are coming true for comfort, though I missed fruit rotting in the fields, Trump’s trade war, and Corbyn’s support for a Tory Brexit. Dismal. https://t.co/TrsYaifWmV — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) June 22, 2018

This country has become meaner and more inward looking. The media decries the 48% and anyone who deviates from the true path to Brexit as saboteurs and traitors. Intelligent debate seems lost.

Take back control was the Vote Leave mantra, yet our Parliament has given that control to the extreme Brexiteers in the Government.

And we heard yesterday that it is likely that the Electoral Commission is going to rule that Vote Leave cheated.

This is slowly starting to break through to the public. A Survation poll this week found 48% in favour of a referendum on the deal with only 25% opposed.

Today, many of us will be in Parliament Square and on the streets in other cities across the UK, marching for Europe and for the hope that this madness can be stopped.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings