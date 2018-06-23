Two years on….

So what were you doing two years ago today?
June 23rd will forever go down in history and not just for being Mary Reid’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Mary, by the way.
It was a beautiful day in Livingston. I spent the day handing out leaflets, wandering round the college doing what I could to persuade people to vote. We had a good reception. We’d spent the weeks leading up to it campaigning hard and were exhausted after a gruelling Scottish election campaign. The SNP, bless them, were knackered and barely lifted a finger.
The Livingston band of helpers went rogue in the last week. We had been told that we had to hand out leaflets and not knock on any doors. We completely ignored that instruction and actually did some talking to people and I think it was a productive use of our time because we did change minds.
We didn’t lose in Scotland. Every single constituency voted to Remain, but I think we could have done better than the 62-38 result we got. We wouldn’t have found 1.3 million but we could certainly have narrowed the gap by some margin.
While we were ahead reasonably comfortably at our count in West Lothian, results from elsewhere made us wince and swear. Every so often my friend would ring and there would be much mutual swearing. In every election result there are so many what ifs. What if it had been a nice day in London and the storms and floods hadn’t depressed turnout? What if the Remain campaign hadn’t been so eye-meltingly, frustratingly awful?
I count 24th June 2016 as one of the worst days of my life. I had been gutted after the 2015 election but this was a whole different order of awfulness. I feared for just about everything we held dear – our easy access to mainland Europe and its cornucopia of nice things, our respect for human rights and our openness and generosity of spirit. The two years since have not really assuaged my fears.
We know that we are on a perilous path. And remember Mystic Clegg? He wasn’t quite pessimistic enough as he reminded us on Twitter.
My Brexit predictions from exactly two years ago. Too many are coming true for comfort, though I missed fruit rotting in the fields, Trump’s trade war, and Corbyn’s support for a Tory Brexit. Dismal. https://t.co/TrsYaifWmV
— Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) June 22, 2018
This country has become meaner and more inward looking. The media decries the 48% and anyone who deviates from the true path to Brexit as saboteurs and traitors. Intelligent debate seems lost.
Take back control was the Vote Leave mantra, yet our Parliament has given that control to the extreme Brexiteers in the Government.
And we heard yesterday that it is likely that the Electoral Commission is going to rule that Vote Leave cheated.
This is slowly starting to break through to the public. A Survation poll this week found 48% in favour of a referendum on the deal with only 25% opposed.
Today, many of us will be in Parliament Square and on the streets in other cities across the UK, marching for Europe and for the hope that this madness can be stopped.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Two years hence, I dread to think of what a ruined, embattled, impoverished country we could be, if the Brexiteers win. Even the ridiculous sticking-plaster of the transition period would be over. Meantime the two big parties continue to hold out for terms that give all the advantages of the Internal Market and the Customs Union that we know that we just shouldn’t leave, terms that the EU can’t and won’t give us. How many businesses are going to have to announce relocating abroad before the Official Oppositiion stops supporting the Government line? The Referendum on the deal, now known as the People’s Vote, is the only way forward, the only way out, and it’s time the Labour Party saw the light and planned to support us on this. Then the ‘meaningful vote’ can actually be meaningful, when the Government is forced to concede the Referendum.
I’ve read similar accounts previously. Always with a strong anti democratic bias. If the result had been equally close but the other way, there may have been another referendum but it wouldn’t have been anytime soon. Victorious remainers would have claimed the result had ‘settled the matter for a generation’. I’d have just shrugged it off with the hope that the PTB in the EU must surely start to change their ways when faced with such large opposition. I still think that’s possible.
They need to be more democratic and at the same time take responsibility for the governance of the EU. When a problem arises in Greece and Italy, or wherever, the EU should be acting with authority in its own right but instead we see this handed over to another government.
There are arguments for and against referendums. The time for those was before the enabling vote. Why did most MPs who now don’t want to accept the result, vote for it to be held in the first place? Presumably because they thought they’d win! Did anyone actually say that but reserve the right to ignore the result if it didn’t go their way?
Tis not a good time to be a brave Brexiteer. Agent Doris aka Boris has stated “F**k business”, business has started to say “OK F**k you”. The empty cupboard beckons and when the Brexit dividend turns out to be less of everything well explining that to the people you’ve been preaching too for years will be interesting . I know you will blame the EU and remainers and the fact it isn’t your sort of “Brexit, but as everyone will be poorer and that includes OAPs (less tax, less pensions and I’m not just talking about the state one either) their ablilty or desire to listen to your ravings is likely to decline rapidly. Now I know to be able to look in the mirror without seeing a man or woman who made a very foolish decision staring back at you, you will twist and turn and grab at any straw to justify why you voted out. The sad thing is no matter how you justify it to yourself history won’t agree with you, you are destined to be the Brexiteers and that isn’t going to have positive connotations. Is their a cure I hear you ask, well you could face the reality of what you voted for to avoid the awkward look in a mirror momment, but lets face it you are brave Brexiteers (people of vast self importance) so probably best to avoid mirrors and just grow a beard.
Here comes the Doomsday scenario again. The fact is that nobody knows for certain what will happen if the U.K. does leave. The way things are going over the Channel our current partners appear to be doing a pretty good job of trashing the whole project without our help.
No, the person I want to blame is David Cameron, who started the Referendum ball rolling when he inserted it into the Tory 2015 Election Manifesto. (Mind you, didn’t a certain MP for Sheffield Hallam himself briefly advocate an In/Out Referendum some ten years ago?) if Cameron was banking on another coalition with the Lib Dems to give him an excuse for dropping the promise, why did he release his attack dogs to ravage the Lib Dem constituencies particularly in the South West, just as he had done a few years earlier in the AV Referendum?
As he sits in his £28,000 shed writing his memoirs and contemplating his next career move, I just wonder whether he feels happy with himself. The same applies to Lord Nigel Lawson, as he surveys to Gascon countryside from his home in France.
Indeed Mr Scarper and Runne aka the Worst Primeminister since God knows when aka Call me Dave has the dubious distinction of being the father of Brexit. That fortunately does not absolve people for voting for it, ignorance of the effect is I’m afraid no defence. I know someone will say Maybot is worse, not in my view she’s in a strong second place in the worst Prime Minister stakes but only because she’s struggling to deal with the mess Mr Runforit left her, without that she’d struggle to make the top three.
John Marriott: ou ape the mantra of climate change deniers with your “nobody knows for certain what will happen if the U.K. does leave“.
There’s a certain irony in calling Cameron the worst PM ever and then comparing it with the Party’s rush to jump into Coalition with him back in 2010. As John Marriott correctly says one should also reflect on the fact that in 2008 the then Mr Clegg was advocating an in out referendum.
I do wish that the Lib Dems could have put as much effort into stopping such horrors as the bedroom tax, universal credit, PIP and NHS reorganisation as they appear to be doing now on Brexit. Indeed, it might just be possible that Lib Dem unpopularity in 2016 might just have been the difference between the 51.9% and 48.1%.
For the record, IMHO, Cameron ranks with Neville Chamberlain, Anthony Eden and Alec Douglas-Home as the worst PM’s – Thatcher was the most horrific.
As for the worst Deputy PM’s… just have a guess !!
@Martin
OK, what WILL happen then? Give us the benefit of your wisdom, will you? Me, a climate change denier? How do you make that out?
Just for the record, I voted to stay in the EEC in 1975 and I voted, with severe reservations, to remain in the EU in 2016. If there were another referendum I would not be changing my opinion. I don’t like the way the ‘Common Market’ has morphed into what we have today; but you can’t offer people a choice and then ignore the result. OK, we might be poorer economically so it will be up to us to smarten up and realise that the world doesn’t owe us a living. I suppose that’s another ‘mantra’ with which you might wish to find fault.
John Marriott: “No one can be certain what will happen” is a stock response of climate deniers to warnings that changes in the atmosphere will cause terrible damage. Likewise claims that we cannot be sure that Brexit will not herald a prosperous and golden future is what Brexiters resort to when they have no answers.
I can tell you as sure as the 29th of March will follow the 28th, that trade will suffer, the UK economy will suffer, provision of care and services will suffer. The UK will have turned its back on its own history and culture; it will be diminished.
I can tell you as sure as the 29th of March follows the 28th that trade will increase, the UK economy will grow and we will be able to increase provision for care and services. British culture will flourish as it always has done and will remain the dominant across the world.
Yes, Martin, all that could happen, just as the idea of a Federal EU may take a hit from what is currently going on vis à vis migration. It depends how you interpret history; but from my far from perfect knowledge, you could argue that what we appear to be doing is actually reverting to the kind of ‘splendid isolation’ that was a feature of the 18th and 19th centuries, as far as trade and our relationship with the European nation states was concerned. However, unfortunately for us, Britannia no longer rules the waves (not that Messrs Davis, Johnson, Fox and Rees-Mogg appear to have heard!)
As far as the 29th of March following the 28th, don’t forget that the 29th of February doesn’t always follow the 28th. By the next time it comes around we might have a better idea where we are.
John Marriot. Much as I agree with the thrust of your comments no one could accuse the British of prosecuting a policy of ‘splendid isolation’.