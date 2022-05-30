Iain Brodie Browne

UK and Europe: Offshore island or part of the main

By | Mon 30th May 2022 - 12:37 pm

It is back! The Social Liberal Forum Conference will be held in London after a two year gap. It will be held at Resource for London, 356 Holloway Rd, London N7 6PA and online on 25th June 2022.

We are delighted to be able to give you a first glimpse of the programme. An impressive list of speakers will lead off our discussions on Britain’s role in Europe. We are concentrating on three key areas

  • Environment
  • Economy
  • Security

Although Brexit has allegedly happened and Boris Johnson pretends the UK’s focus is on the “Indo-Pacific”, wherever that may be, and the government sees trading with Australia and the USA as the future, we remain part of the continent of Europe and must not throw away the history of peace, prosperity and environmental protection built by the European Union.  This conference asks the question, how are we to continue to co-operate with our close friends and allies in Europe and who are those friends?

Speakers include former Liberal Democrat MEPs Phil Bennion, Jane Brophy and Rebecca Taylor, leaders of our Social Liberal Dutch colleagues D66, Sophie in ‘t Veld MEP and Gijs de Vries – who formerly was State Secretary of the Interior in the government of The Netherlands and the EU’s first Counter Terrorism Co-ordinator.

The economy session speakers are Professor Chris Grey (author of the ‘must read’ Brexit & Beyond blog) and Will Hutton of the Observer and the author of “The State We’re in” – the biggest selling politico-economic work since the Second World War.

In addition we will be joined by our own Duncan Brack, Wendy Taylor, Denali Boisot, Gordon Lishman, Louise Harris and Baroness Julie Smith.

The Conference will also be hosting this year’s Beveridge Lecture and we will shortly be announcing the speaker and the topic.

Everyone is welcome to attend, meet up with colleagues and join the discussion. Registration is now open for in person and online attendance. There are the normal range of discounts including a reduced rate for SLF members and Early Bird registration. Full details can be found at:  https://www.socialliberal.net/slfconference

We look forward to seeing you.

* Iain Brodie Browne is Chair of the Social Liberal Forum and has been a councillor since 1984.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Hirst
    This is wonderful news. I do hope however that the opportunity to increase Lib Dem popularity and representation on the council is not missed. We must realise t...
  • Michael BG
    The majority of people will see no benefit from our proposed UBI. Also they will not be worse off. One of the groups which benefits are those couples where one ...
  • Michael BG
    Peter Davies, Our message might be ‘a fairer, greener and caring society’. I think Ed would be happy with such a message. It seems you are assuming that ...
  • Peter Hirst
    Looking further ahead, we need to set some rules that cannot be altered at the whim of the present or future governments. While we are discussing a joint opposi...
  • Chris Moore
    Bamboozled by your metaphors! Expats. And not sure what your point is. Are you saying that LDs should only campaign in Tory/LD marginals? Bit limited that, i...